Preview: Kenya vs South Africa - prediction, team news, lineups

Kenya host South Africa in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The return leg arrives four days after substitute Ryan Ogam’s 90th-minute strike earned Harambee Stars a 2-2 draw in Soweto, a result that cut Pitso Mosimane’s lead at the top of the group to a single point over Guinea.

Match preview

Kenya have taken two points from three Group D games, drawing 1-1 with Eritrea at Nyayo National Stadium, losing 1-0 away to Guinea and then drawing 2-2 in Soweto.

Qualification for the finals is already secured because Kenya co-host the tournament with Uganda and Tanzania, so only one non-host team from the group will advance and Benni McCarthy’s side are chasing a first win of the campaign rather than a place.

Kenya conceded in all three qualifiers, and the first leg followed the pattern: Amos Wanjala, who started in defensive midfield, sent a heavy backpass into his own net in the ninth minute, Michael Olunga levelled from the penalty spot in the 44th minute after Thabang Matuludi handled, and Ogam struck after Olwethu Makhanya was dispossessed.

McCarthy said his side struggled with South Africa’s full-backs until he moved to a back three early in the second half, with the wing-backs tasked with occupying them.

He has promised a more aggressive approach at home and pointed to Nairobi’s altitude and climate as conditions his players know and the visitors may not.

Olunga’s penalty was his 35th goal for Kenya, level with William Ouma as the national record scorer, and one more would make him the outright leader less than a week after returning from roughly five months out with a pelvic injury that required surgery in Paris.

Ogam, who plays for RFC Liege, has scored two of Kenya’s three group goals, an 87th-minute equaliser against Eritrea and the late leveller in Soweto, the first open-play goal Kenya have scored against South Africa.

McCarthy, born in Cape Town and South Africa’s record international scorer with 31 goals, was facing his native country as a head coach in a competitive match for the first time, and President William Ruto has urged supporters to fill Nyayo National Stadium for the return.

© Iconsport / PA Images

South Africa arrive in Nairobi with seven points from three games, one ahead of Guinea, after beating Guinea 2-1 and Eritrea 5-0 before the draw in Soweto.

The 2-2 result was the first time Bafana Bafana dropped points since Mosimane returned as head coach, and they led twice without being able to hold on.

Relebohile Mofokeng of Union Saint-Gilloise now has three qualifying goals, two in the 5-0 win over Eritrea and the 77th-minute finish in Soweto that followed a pass from substitute Lyle Foster.

Mosimane’s side have scored nine and conceded three in three games, and both Kenya goals in Soweto came from defensive lapses, with Matuludi’s handball giving away the penalty and Makhanya failing to clear before Ogam won the ball.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who missed the wins over Guinea and Eritrea with a thigh injury, is available again after being left out of the first-leg XI, and Makhanya is the obvious player to make way.

South Africa have never lost to Kenya in normal time, with three wins and a 1-1 draw in four previous friendlies, although Kenya won the 2002 penalty shootout that followed that draw.

Mosimane said the squad took the first available flight to Nairobi, leaving at 01:00 on Saturday and landing at around 06:00, and that no player reported fatigue when the group trained on Sunday.

Kenya Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

D

L

D

Kenya form (all competitions):

L

L

W

D

L

D

South Africa Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

W

D

South Africa form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago

Kenya have no suspensions reported, and Olunga and defender Eric Ouma are back after long injury layoffs, with Ouma used as a substitute in Soweto.

Wrexham defender Zak Vyner was left out of the first leg because of a paperwork problem, and McCarthy said he was hopeful that it would be resolved in time for Tuesday, which would allow the uncapped 29-year-old to make his debut.

Olunga was replaced by Micah Obiero in the second half in Soweto, so the captain’s match fitness is the main selection question, while Ogam is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score.

Byrne Odhiambo, Frank Odhiambo, Sylvester Owino, Abud Omar and Rooney Onyango all started in the first leg, and McCarthy used Wanjala in midfield before moving him into a back three.

For South Africa, Mosimane has the full squad available, with no suspensions, although centre-backs Ime Okon and Makhanya each carry one yellow card and a second caution would rule them out of their next qualifier.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and midfielder Teboho Mokoena were fitness doubts after missing Mamelodi Sundowns matches, yet both started in Soweto, while Thapelo Maseko missed the squad through injury and Themba Zwane and Nkosinathi Sibisi were left out.

Williams will want to bounce back after Olunga sent him the wrong way from the spot, a penalty McCarthy highlighted because the goalkeeper is regarded as one of the best penalty stoppers in Africa.

Up front, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi and Iqraam Rayners started in Soweto, with Foster and Puso Dithejane replacing Moremi and Rayners in the second half and lifting the side.

Kenya possible starting lineup:

B. Odhiambo; Wanjala, F. Odhiambo, Owino; Omar, Tera, J. Ochieng, R. Onyango; Wilson, Olunga, Ogam

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Williams; Matuludi, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Sithole, Mokoena; Appollis, Mofokeng, Moremi; Foster

We say: Kenya 1-2 South Africa

South Africa have the sharper attack, with nine goals in three games against Kenya’s three, and Mofokeng, Appollis and Moremi should find space on the flanks if McCarthy follows through on his promise to push higher up the pitch.

Kenya’s counter-argument is strong, because the back-three adjustment worked in Soweto, Nairobi’s altitude is a real factor, and Olunga needs one goal to hold the national scoring record outright.

Even so, Kenya have conceded in all three qualifiers and have not kept a clean sheet, while Mosimane can restore Mbokazi to fix the problem that cost his side two points.

A team that has twice squandered a lead should respond with more control, and South Africa’s depth up front should be enough to take a narrow win, with Olunga or Ogam likely to give Kenya a consolation.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.