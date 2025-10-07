Preview: Burundi vs Kenya - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Burundi and Kenya, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With nothing left to play for but pride, Burundi and Kenya will face off at Stade du Prince Louis Rwagasore on Thursday in matchday nine of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Africa.

Both teams are already out of the running for a place at the mundial, with the hosts sitting fourth – nine points adrift of second – while the visitors, in fifth, trail by a single point.

Match preview

Picking up 10 points from eight games (W3, D1, L4) might not be the most impressive return, but Burundi could be considered victims of the dominance of Group F’s top two.

That tally would have kept them in contention for second place in most other groups, yet Ivory Coast’s 20 points and Gabon’s 19 leave Intamba with nothing but pride to play for on Thursday after a frustrating September.

Burundi, who had claimed victory in one match of each of their previous three World Cup qualifying double headers, endured consecutive defeats last month.

A 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast and a 2-0 reverse against Gambia four days later brought an end to hopes of a maiden World Cup appearance for Patrick Sangwa’s men, who also failed to find the net in successive qualifiers for the first time in this campaign.

Nevertheless, the Swallows have looked lively in attack throughout the qualifiers, netting 13 goals – eight of which came against the group’s whipping boys, Seychelles – though conceding 10 at the other end reflects defensive vulnerability.

With two wins and as many defeats from four home outings, Intamba have been decent on their own patch and will fancy their chances against a Kenyan side they beat the only time Burundi have hosted them.

Indeed, the visitors suffered a 1-0 defeat at this same ground in the African Nations Championship qualifiers back in 2012 – their first competitive meeting – while the next four encounters all ended level after normal time.

That said, the Harambee Stars approach this fixture with renewed confidence, even if their 5-0 thrashing of bottom-placed Seychelles counted for little more than consolation after a 3-1 home loss to Gambia ended their World Cup hopes.

That result snapped a four-game winless run in the qualifiers, which included stalemates against Burundi (1-1), Ivory Coast (0-0) and Gambia, before a 2-1 reverse to Gabon, who recorded a similar victory in the opening fixture.

Kenya have also impressed going forward, though 10 of their 17 goals in the campaign came against Seychelles, while their defence has been equally inconsistent with 13 shipped – setting up a contest where both sides could find the net given Burundi’s tendency to score and concede freely.

Team News

Head coach Sangwa has named a 25-man squad for Burundi’s double header against Kenya and Gabon, with the list featuring most of the players from the September fixtures.

However, captain Frederic Nsabiyumva is the only omission from the last lineup, while Sudi Abdallah has also been left out despite being the joint top scorer in the World Cup qualifiers with three goals.

Meanwhile, Bienvenue Kanakimana could once again lead the line as he looks to add to his tally of three goals in the qualifiers.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has a 24-man squad to choose from, retaining the core of the group that featured in the September double header.

Daniel Sakari makes a return to the senior national team, having not featured in the World Cup qualifiers this year, though he represented Kenya at the African Nations Championship in August.

Michael Olunga has been exceptional for the Harambee Stars in this campaign, with his brace against Seychelles taking his tally to six goals, and the captain will be eager to add more to his count.

Added motivation for Olunga is that he is just three goals away from matching William Ouma’s all-time record for Kenya (35), while the skipper could operate just behind Ryan Ogam, who also struck twice in the previous match to take his tally to four for the campaign.

Burundi possible starting lineup:

Nahimana; Weymans, Nduwarugira, Niyukuri, Dushime, Muderi; Girumugisha, Bzoza, Msanga, Eldhino; Kanakimana

Kenya possible starting lineup:

Bwire; R Onyango, Sichenje, Owino, Okwaro; T Ouma, A C Onyango; W Wilson, M Olunga, Ochieng; Ogam

We say: Burundi 1-1 Kenya

Considering there is not much riding on this encounter for either side, it could turn out to be a contest where both teams find the back of the net, but with neither having registered more than a goal in each of their last four outings – all ending in draws – another low-scoring stalemate looks the likely outcome.

