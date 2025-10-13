Preview: Gabon vs Burundi - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Gabon and Burundi, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Locked in a fierce two-horse race for Group F’s direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup, Gabon welcome Burundi to Franceville Stadium for their final game of the qualifying series.

While the Panthers are chasing maximum points in this encounter against visitors already out of contention, they would still require a slip-up from Ivory Coast against Kenya to seal automatic qualification.

Match preview

In pursuit of a maiden appearance at the global showpiece, Gabon have been impressive throughout the qualifying series but have consistently played second fiddle to Ivory Coast’s brilliance.

Thierry Mouyouma’s men have won seven of their nine matches in the campaign, with their only blemishes being a 1-0 away defeat and a goalless draw at home to Cote D’Ivoire.

Sitting second on 22 points, one behind the Elephants, Mouyouma has expressed that he “believes in Kenya” to frustrate Ivory Coast while his own side aim to take care of business in Franceville.

Gabon head into this contest on the back of a pulsating clash against Gambia last Friday, where the Panthers emerged on the right side of a seven-goal thriller as captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s outing swung from brilliance to disappointment.

Aubameyang found the net four times for the Panthers but will be unavailable for this fixture, with the former Arsenal striker sent off in the 85th minute after receiving a second booking.

The veteran forward’s absence will undoubtedly be felt, having contributed seven of Gabon’s 20 goals in the campaign, but there remains enough attacking depth to see the team pull through against opponents they defeated in their last meeting.

Indeed, Burundi fell 2-1 in the reverse fixture at the neutral Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, though that stands as their only defeat in the last four encounters between both sides across all competitions, with the previous three ending in stalemates.

That said, Intamba are no longer in contention for qualification with their 10 points from nine matches (W3, D1, L5), leaving them fifth and 12 points adrift of their second-placed hosts, so the motivation for Tuesday’s encounter would simply be to finish as high as third.

Aside from victories in both meetings against Group F’s whipping boys Seychelles, Burundi’s only other win came at home to Gambia, making a positive result on Tuesday appear a tall order.

Collecting just four points from as many away games does little to inspire confidence for Patrick Sangwa’s side, especially as they face a team boasting three home wins in four matches in the series.

However, Burundi have proven lively in attack with 13 goals scored, though conceding 11 at the other end exposes a lack of solidity in defence.

Team News

It is no surprise that Aubameyang will miss this clash, so Mouyouma may turn to Edlin Randy Essang-Matouti to spearhead the attack after the 22-year-old registered an assist during his brief cameo against Gambia.

The hosts will also look to left winger Denis Bouanga, who leads their scoring chart in the qualifiers with eight goals to his name.

Barring Aubameyang’s absence, a similar 4-3-3 system to the one deployed against Gambia is expected, with Noha Lemina occupying the right flank while his brother Mario dictates play from midfield.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be without forward Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, who was shown a straight red card early in the defeat to Kenya on Friday.

Richard Bazombwa Kirongozi, who replaced Bienvenue Kanakimana in that game, is likely to start on the left wing on Tuesday.

Gabon possible starting lineup:

Nahimana; Kanakimana, Nduwarugira, Muderi, Moussa, Weymans; Girumugisha, Bigirimana, Msanga, Kirongozi; Mabanza

Burundi possible starting lineup:

Mbaba; Ekomie, Onfia, Manga, A Oyono; Ndong, G Kanga, M Lemina; Bouanga, Essang-Matouti, Lemina

We say: Gabon 2-0 Burundi

Despite Aubameyang’s suspension, Gabon still possess enough attacking firepower and with far more at stake in this encounter, the Panthers are tipped to claim maximum points, especially as Burundi have failed to find the net in each of their last three outings across all competitions.

