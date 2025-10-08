Preview: Gambia vs Gabon - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Gambia and Gabon, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Gabon resume their push for a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup when they face Gambia at the Moi International Sports Centre on Friday in the penultimate round of qualifiers.

While the Scorpions - the nominal hosts - are already out of contention, Les Pantheres remain locked in a tight two-horse race with Ivory Coast for Group F’s top spot.

Match preview

Gabon have been exceptional in their World Cup qualification campaign, but their 19 points from eight games (W6, D1, L1) still leave them second in the standings.

Les Pantheres’s only blemishes came in both legs against Ivory Coast — a defeat on matchday three followed by a goalless draw last time out — as Thierry Mouyouma’s men failed to make home advantage count, allowing the Elephants to retain their slender one-point lead at the top.

Knowing it is almost impossible to see Cote d’Ivoire slip up against Group F’s whipping boys Seychelles, Gabon must find a way to keep pace by taking maximum points from a side they have failed to find the net against in their last two meetings.

The Panthers lost on penalties to Gambia in the African Nations Championship qualifiers after goalless draws over both legs, but Mouyouma’s men can still draw belief from their thrilling 3-2 win over the same opponents in the reverse fixture of this qualifying series.

Another lively contest could be on the cards, with both sides potent going forward — Gabon have netted 16 goals to Gambia’s 17 — though the ‘visitors’ boast a stronger defensive record, conceding just six compared to the nominal hosts’ 14, and will hope that counts for something on Friday.

Gambia, with nothing but pride to play for, will aim to continue their impressive momentum, having won both fixtures in the September double-header, beating Kenya 3-1 before a 2-0 victory over Burundi.

The Scorpions are currently third with 10 points from three wins, one draw and four defeats, and despite being out of contention for a World Cup berth, Johnny McKinstry will be pleased with how his side have navigated the latter half of 2025.

Gambia are unbeaten in their last four matches, with September’s wins following a victory and a draw against Equatorial Guinea and Uganda, respectively, in friendly encounters in June.

Avoiding defeat on Friday would see the Scorpions go five games without a loss for the first time since their run between October 2019 and October 2020.

Team News

McKinstry has unveiled a 23-man squad for Gambia’s final two World Cup qualifiers against Gabon and Seychelles later this month, with some key absentees from September’s window.

CFR Cluj defender Sheriff Sinyan will sit out this round as he serves a one-match suspension for card accumulation.

Stade Reims striker Adama Bojang and Hajduk Split winger Abdoulie Sanyang are sidelined through injury, meaning a repeat of the previous lineup, where both featured in attack, will not be seen.

As a result, Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh should start on the flanks, with Al-Taawoun attacker Musa Barrow likely operating on the opposite side in an advanced two-man midfield.

Both players will be heavily relied upon, with nine goals between them in this campaign — Minteh with four and Barrow with five — making them the ones to watch.

As for Gabon, Mouyouma has a 26-man squad to select from, with only slight changes from the list used in September.

Bagnamar Oumar and goalkeeper Mounguenou Lucas, who were not involved in the previous window, have both earned call-ups.

Angers winger Jim Allevinah misses out due to a calf injury, while Shavy Babicka’s omission does not come as a surprise as he has yet to feature for Red Star Belgrade in recent weeks, and David Sambissa was also left out, likely due to fitness concerns, having missed Istanbulspor’s last outing.

Talismatic captain and national team record scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will look to add to his tally of 35 goals for the country when he leads the line.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles FC striker Denis Bouanga, currently joint-top scorer in Major League Soccer alongside Lionel Messi with 24 goals, will look to continue his fine run as he aims to add to his nine strikes in the World Cup qualifiers.

Gambia possible starting lineup:

Gaye; Colley, Njie, Saine, Sainey Sanyang; Bajo, Adams, Jesper Ceesay; Minteh, Barrow; Sidibeh

Gabon possible starting lineup:

Mbaba; A Oyono, E Manga, India, Ecomie; Lemina, Kanga, Ndong; Averlant, Aubameyang, Bouanga

We say: Gambia 1-2 Gabon

While Gambia carry great momentum into this encounter, Gabon’s greater incentive and overall quality tilt the balance in favour of the ‘visitors’, who have been excellent throughout the campaign.

With the help of their in-form attackers, victory for the away side looks likely, though the nominal hosts should still have enough attacking spark to find the net.

