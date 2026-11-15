Preview: Singapore vs Brazil - prediction, team news, lineups

Singapore welcome Brazil to the Singapore National Stadium on Tuesday morning for their final international fixture of the calendar year.

In their previous outing, the Lions fell to a damning defeat against Paraguay, while Selecao conceded in additional time to lose 3-2 to Japan.

Match preview

After a disappointing ASEAN Championship campaign, bowing out to Thailand in the semi-finals to deny themselves of a first crown in seven tournament editions, Singapore have endured a tough run of results to close out the calendar year.

Having fallen to defeat against Indonesia in their opening ASEAN Cup fixture in September, the Lions did well to bounce back with a narrow victory over Bangladesh, but after suffering a thumping 6-0 loss to Malaysia in their final group match, Gavin Lee’s men failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

Singapore have so far been unsuccessful in their attempt to bounce back during the current international break too, having endured a resounding 4-1 defeat against Paraguay on home soil last week, making it just the two victories in their previous eight outings.

However, facing Brazil for the very first time, the Lions have the opportunity to forget about their recent woes on Tuesday morning by claiming a historic victory against Selecao, in what would be the highest-ranked FIFA opposition the hosts have ever overcome.

© Imago / AAP

Following last year’s mediocre World Cup qualification campaign, in which they finished fifth out of 10 South American nations and squeezing through to the competition finals, Brazil will undoubtedly be underwhelmed with how they performed in the summer’s tournament.

Despite concluding the group stage at the summit of the Group C table, pipping Morocco to top spot on goal difference, and edging past Japan in their first knockout fixture, Selecao’s tournament came to a premature end at the quarterfinal stage as they suffered a convincing 2-0 defeat to Norway.

Much like their opposition, Carlo Ancelotti’s men have failed to fight back from their tournament woes in recent friendlies too as although they have won two of their previous four matches, Brazil have faced much weaker opposition and head into Tuesday’s clash off the back of a disappointing defeat to Japan at the weekend.

If Selecao are to respond quickly, one of their biggest avenues for improvement is their defensive solidity, with Ancelotti’s side keeping just three clean sheets in their previous 14 games and conceding five goals over their latest three matches.

Singapore form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

L

L

Brazil form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Having picked up no fresh injury concerns against Paraguay, Singapore head into Tuesday’s match with a predominantly fit squad, though the hosts are still without defender Nur Abdullah as the 25-year-old continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

After netting the equaliser on Friday, Ui-Young Song is almost certain to start in the Lions’ attack once again against Brazil, likely alongside fellow Lion City Sailors club teammates Farhan Zulkifli and Ilhan Fandi.

Following his red card in the dying stages of Saturday’s clash with Japan, 29-year-old forward Raphinha will be unavailable this week for Brazil, alongside Ancelotti, who will be absent from the sidelines having been sent off just moments later.

In the Barcelona winger’s absence, Ancelotti will be hoping that Vinicius Junior can continue his hot streak for Selecao, having netted both goals in the defeat to the Samurai Blue after a rocky patch to start the season for Real Madrid.

However, the visitors are missing multiple of their big hitters, with Gabriel Martinelli, Joao Pedro and Lucas Paqueta among those to be sidelined and unavailable for Brazil this week.

Singapore possible starting lineup:

Mahbud; R.Stewart, Harun, Mahler, Baharudin; Nakamura, Shahiran; Zulkifli, H.Stewart, Song; Fandi

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Bento; Wesley Franca, Cunha, Gabriel, Carlos Augusto; Guimaraes, Santos, Gomes; Estevao, Endrick, Vinicius Junior

We say: Singapore 0-5 Brazil

With Selecao struggling to string a run of form together, Singapore can certainly be forgiven for having aspirations of a giant killing this week, especially on home soil.

However, despite their difficulties, we think Brazil will bounce straight back on Tuesday morning with a convincing victory at the Singapore National Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.