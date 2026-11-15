Preview: Sierra Leone vs Congo DR - prediction, team news, lineups

Sierra Leone and Congo DR return to action in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they square off in the second of their Group E double-header at the Stade El Abdi on Tuesday.

While the Leopards will look to maintain their 100% record in the qualifiers and move another step closer to securing their place in next year’s continental showpiece, Sierra Leone head into the game under considerable pressure for a result, having lost their three matches so far.

Match preview

Tasked with guiding Sierra Leone to a first Africa Cup of Nations tournament since 2022, French head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has failed to make his mark in the qualifiers, with the Lone Stars rooted to the bottom of Group E after the first half of the campaign.

While they showed signs of promise, Sierra Leone blew a two-goal lead in the group opener on September 24, when they fell to a 3-2 loss against Zimbabwe in Morocco, four days before suffering a 1-0 loss at the hands of Equatorial Guinea at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Sierra Leone were left with a mountain to climb in the qualifiers on Thursday, when they were beaten 3-1 by DR Congo, with Yoane Wissa, Samuel Moutoussamy and Watford man Edo Kayembe hitting the back of the net to fire the Leopards to all three points.

Having missed out on the 2025 AFCON after an underwhelming qualifying campaign that saw them finish third in Group G with five points from six matches, Sierra Leone are one of just six sides yet to pick up any points in the qualifiers, leaving them with little margin for further errors and in need of significant improvement.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Congo DR kicked off their AFCON qualifying journey on a high, claiming a 2-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea on September 24, four days before edging out Zimbabwe 2-1 at the National Sports Stadium thanks to strikes from Wissa and Moutoussamy.

However, a break from competitive action saw the Leopards fail to win their subsequent two outings, losing 2-0 against Uganda on October 2, three days before playing out a 1-1 stalemate with the Cranes in the second of their friendly double-header at the FNB Stadium.

Congo DR returned to action in the AFCON qualifiers with a comprehensive team display against Sierra Leone on Thursday to remain one of just four nations with a 100% record in the campaign and move one step closer to sealing a third appearance in the continental tournament since missing out in 2021.

Sebastien Desabre’s men, who are currently 40th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, sit top of the Group E standings with nine points from a possible nine, five points above Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea, who sit level on four points after the first three games.

Congo DR will be backing themselves to maintain their perfect record on Tuesday when they take on an opposing side who have lost each of their previous four meetings, conceding 11 goals and scoring just twice since September 2014.

Sierra Leone Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

L

L

L

Sierra Leone form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

L

L

Congo DR Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

W

W

Congo DR form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Trask Smith/Cal Sport Media

Sierra Leone came out unscathed against DR Congo on Thursday, and we expect Da Rosa to name a similar XI at the Stade El Abdi, with Alie Conteh and Elfsborg striker Momoh Kamara spearheading the attack.

Amidst their struggles at the defensive end of the pitch, Da Rosa could opt for a change in the back four, with Alpha Turay, who made his debut in June 2023, coming into the mix to form the centre-back pairing with Kilmarnock man Michael John Kamara.

As for DR Congo, APS Atromitos Athinon midfielder Moutoussamy was forced off injured midway through Thursday’s clash, and the 30-year-old is a doubt for Tuesday’s matchup.

Should he fail to shake off the injury, Lorient man Noah Mbamba, who made his debut on Thursday, will push for his first start in the Leopards’ colours, teaming up with Edo Kayembe and Sunderland man Noah Sadiki at the centre of the park.

Up top, Wissa made it three goals in three AFCON qualifying games with his opener against Sierra Leone on Thursday, and the Newcastle United striker should lead the attack once again, forming the front three with Nathanael Mbuku and Almeria winger Brian Cipenga.

Sierra Leone possible starting lineup:

Sesay; Kakay, MJ Kamara, J. Turay, Tarawallie; Kanu, I.Turay, Kamara, Koroma; M. Kamara, Conteh

Congo DR possible starting lineup:

Epolo; Pedro, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Kayembe, Mbamba, Sadiki; Mbuku, Wissa, Cipenga

We say: Sierra Leone 1-3 Congo DR

With three games played already, Tuesday’s result will prove decisive in determining Sierra Leone’s qualifying fate, and we expect the Lone Stars to go all out at the Stade El Abdi as they look to get their campaign back on track.

Congo DR, who have shown their class in Group E so far, boast the quality and experience across the pitch to get the result here, and we are backing them to continue from where they left off on Thursday, extending their hot streak against Sierra Leone.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.