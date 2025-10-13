Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Ivory Coast and Kenya, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Ivory Coast welcome Kenya to Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Tuesday for the final round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, knowing victory would definitely seal their passage to the global tournament.

The hosts sit top of Group F with 22 points, holding a one-point advantage over second-placed Gabon, while the Harambee Stars are no longer in contention for qualification.

Match preview

Ivory Coast have featured at the World Cup three times in their history and are on the verge of returning to the mundial for the first time since 2014, thanks to an almost flawless qualifying run.

The Elephants have won seven of their nine matches in the campaign, with the only blemishes being goalless draws against Kenya and Gabon on matchdays three and seven respectively.

Emerse Fae’s men have been impressive at both ends, boasting the joint-best attack and defence across the African qualifiers, with 22 scored — level with Ghana and Algeria — while remaining one of only two sides yet to concede a goal, alongside Tunisia.

Ivory Coast’s dominance was on full display last Friday when they put seven past Seychelles and will enter Tuesday’s encounter brimming with confidence, knowing victory would confirm their ticket to the mundial regardless of the outcome between Gabon and Burundi.

Should Cote D’Ivoire clinch direct qualification, it would mark another remarkable milestone in less than two years under Fae, who guided the Elephants to their third continental crown in January 2024.

Kenya, on the other hand, make the trip to northern Abidjan with only pride at stake after falling out of contention for qualification following a 3-1 defeat to Gambia in round seven.

The Harambee Stars, however, enter Tuesday’s clash buoyed by successive victories over Seychelles and Burundi — results which lifted their tally to 12 points (W3, D3, L3) — leaving Benni McCarthy’s side third in the standings.

Kenya have been lively in attack, averaging two goals per game across their nine outings in the qualifiers, though defensive frailties have been evident, with 11 conceded at the other end.

The target now will be to preserve that third position, with Gambia and Burundi just two points adrift, and McCarthy has issued a firm warning that his team are not making the trip to “do anyone a favour,” with maximum points the sole objective.

With two wins, one draw and one defeat from four away games in the qualifiers, it remains to be seen how the Harambee Stars will fare as they step into “the lion’s den” to face hosts who have won every home game in the campaign.

Ivory Coast World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





D



W



W



W



D



W





Ivory Coast form (all competitions):





W



L



W



W



D



W





Kenya World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





D



D



L



L



W



W





Kenya form (all competitions):





W



W



L



L



W



W





Team News

Full size image here

Ivory Coast approach this fixture with a clean bill of health, having come through the previous game unscathed and without any bookings, meaning no suspensions to worry about.

The Elephants had seven different scorers against Seychelles, including goals off the bench from Franck Kessie and Simon Adingra, but it remains to be seen if that will be enough to earn both players a place in the lineup here, given that seven of the starters in that encounter had at least one goal contribution.

As a result, it would not be surprising to see a similar setup and personnel to the 4-4-2 formation deployed last time out, with Evann Guessand and Oumar Diakite likely to lead the line once again.

Considering McCarthy’s defiant stance, a strong lineup should be expected from the Kenya’s head coach, though some key absentees are unavoidable.

Right-back Rooney Onyango is meant to serve a one-match suspension after picking up his second booking of the campaign — having also been cautioned on matchday six against Gabon.

Meanwhile goalkeeper Brian Bwire’s availability remains doubtful after being forced off early last time out, meaning Byrne Omondi could start in goal.

Forward Ryan Ogam is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score the winner, while captain Michael Olunga is expected to spearhead the attack as he looks to add to his six goals in the campaign.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Operi, Agbadou, Boly, Zohouri; B Toure, I Sangare, Kessie, Y Diamonde; Guessand, O Diakite

Kenya possible starting lineup:

Omondi; Sakari, Sichenje, Owino, Harper; Okwaro, A Odhiambo; A Wilson, Abuya, W Wilson; Olunga

We say: Ivory Coast 2-0 Kenya

Although Kenya will aim to throw a wrench into Ivory Coast’s wheel to make a statement, the hosts possess superior quality needed to overcome the visitors’ expected resistance, so we are backing a home win as the Elephants look to round off their campaign without conceding a single goal.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email