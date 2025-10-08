Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Seychelles and Ivory Coast, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In an encounter where an upset appears highly unlikely, Ivory Coast will be looking to take a major step toward securing a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup with victory over Seychelles on Thursday.

This penultimate clash of the qualifying series will be played at the neutral National Sports Complex Pitch 1 in Mauritius, with the Elephants entering top of Group F on 19 points, one ahead of second-placed Gabon.

Match preview

Football is a game of surprises, but it might sound almost ‘blasphemous’ to suggest Ivory Coast could drop points against a Seychelles side with the worst record across all qualifying groups, making this fixture feel decided even before the first whistle.

Victory would take Cote d’Ivoire a step closer to their fourth World Cup appearance, and that could even be confirmed before their final-day meeting with Kenya if Gabon lose their own matchday nine encounter with Gambia, though a draw could also be enough for Emerse Fae’s men, who currently boast a five-goal advantage over Les Pantheres.

That is not even considering what this contest itself might hold, as the Elephants ruthlessly dismantled Seychelles in the reverse fixture, firing nine unanswered past them in the opening game of the qualifiers.

Ivory Coast have been formidable throughout the campaign, with the only occasions they have failed to take maximum points coming in a goalless draw away to Kenya on matchday four and a similar stalemate with Gabon in Franceville last time out.

That leaves the Elephants with the joint-best defensive record in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, sharing that feat with Tunisia as one of only two teams yet to concede, while 15 scored reflect just how clinical Fae’s men have been at the other end.

Seychelles have endured a torrid run, conceding a staggering 39 goals — the most by any side in the African qualifiers — while only finding the net twice in eight matches, leaving them rooted to the bottom of Group F without a single point.

Defeats have been a recurring theme for the Pirates, who have avoided losing just once this year — a 1-1 draw with Lesotho in the COSAFA Cup in June — which remains their only positive result in 14 outings.

Victories have also been few and far between over the years, with Seychelles’ only win since November 16, 2021 coming in a friendly against fellow lowly-ranked Bangladesh, so the focus will likely be on damage control rather than harbouring hopes of an unlikely upset against the reigning African champions.

After ‘hosting’ Ivory Coast at the neutral venue on Friday, Ralph Jean-Louis’s men will then welcome Gambia to the same ground four days later, hoping to record their best results of the campaign in these two concluding fixtures.

Team News

Cambridge United second-year scholar Samuel Okolie has been called up to the Seychelles squad once again after receiving his first invitation in September.

Okolie started in the defeat to Gabon but only came on as a substitute against Kenya, so it remains to be seen if the teenager features from the off in Jean-Louis’s preferred 4-4-2 setup.

Eighteen-year-old Lorenzo Hoareau and 25-year-old Ryan Henriette have scored Seychelles’ only goals of the campaign and could give the Ivorian defence something to think about on Friday.

As for the visitors, Fae has a 23-man squad to pick from, keeping a core of players from the September window, including several notable names plying their trade in Europe.

Udinese’s Vakoun Issouf Bayo has only just recovered from a knee injury, so it is understandable why he did not make the list this time.

Meanwhile, Luc Zogbe was the only absentee from the starting lineup last time out, so Galatasaray’s Wilfried Singo should come in as a replacement at right-back.

Provided Fae maintains the rest of the backline from the Gabon clash, goalkeeper Yahia Fofana would be protected by Evan Ndicka and Odilon Kossounou at the heart of defence, while Ghislain Konan takes up the left-back position.

We could once again see a front three of Amad Diallo, Sebastien Haller and Nicolas Pepe, with a three-man midfield comprising Frank Kessie, Jean Philippe Gbamin and Ibrahim Sangare.

Seychelles possible starting lineup:

Barra; Fred, Melli, Fanchette, Riyaz; Mothe, Raheriniaina, Joubert, Ravignia; Labrosse, Hoareau

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Singo, Ndicka, Kossounou, Konan; Kessie, Gbamin, Sangare; A Diallo, Haller, Pepe

We say: Seychelles 0-5 Ivory Coast

It is no secret that Ivory Coast are overwhelming favourites, and another one-sided affair is expected — most likely ending in a heavy victory against a porous Seychelles defence whose attack stands almost no chance of registering a goal.

