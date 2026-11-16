Preview: Jordan vs Australia - prediction, team news, lineups

Jordan and Australia will face off in a rare November international friendly at King Abdullah Stadium on Tuesday.

The home side are striving for consistency following their group-stage exit from the 2026 World Cup, while Australia will be looking to make it back-to-back away victories.

Match preview

Jordan may have fallen short of the group-stage hurdle at their first-ever World Cup, but they still produced some memorable moments for their supporters.

Despite suffering a 3-1 defeat to Austria in their opening game, Ali Olwan's stunning strike remains fresh in the memory.

Jordan failed to win either of their remaining matches against Algeria and Argentina, but they showed no shortage of fighting spirit before their World Cup campaign came to an end.

Badou Zaki's side are now without a win in their last 10 matches and have recorded two draws since the tournament.

The Chivalrous Ones played out a 1-1 draw against Syria in their first match after the World Cup in September before being held to a goalless stalemate by Venezuela in October, extending their winless run through two underwhelming friendlies.

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

In contrast, Australia enjoyed a memorable tournament, reaching the knockout stages despite being drawn in a difficult group.

Tony Popovic's side stunned many with a 2-0 victory over a strong Turkey outfit in their opening match.

They subsequently lost 2-0 to the USA, but a goalless draw was enough to secure their passage into the knockout rounds, where they suffered a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Egypt after the match finished 1-1 in normal time.

Australia faced Brazil twice in international friendlies after the World Cup, drawing 1-1 in the first encounter before losing 4-2 in the return fixture.

However, they head into this contest with renewed confidence after thrashing Qatar 3-0 earlier this week, with all three goals arriving in the first half.

Jordan International Friendlies form:

D D

Jordan form (all competitions):

L L L L D D

Australia International Friendlies form:

D L W

Australia form (all competitions):

L D L D L W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Zaki has a fully fit squad at his disposal, and it will be interesting to see which combination he opts for.

Abdallah Al-Fakhouri could retain his place in goal, although Alec Samir featured in the 1-1 draw against Syria.

World Cup hero Mousa Al-Tamari is expected to lead the attack alongside Olwan and veteran forward Mahmoud Al-Mardi.

Australia, meanwhile, are missing several key players, with Cameron Burgess ruled out by a cruciate ligament injury and Jordan Bos also sidelined with a knee problem.

In midfield, Kai Trewin and Rangers midfielder Cameron Devlin are both unavailable due to injury.

Popovic will also have to make do without Mohamed Toure and Cristian Volpato for this encounter, although the Socceroos still have enough quality in their ranks to cope with the absentees.

Jordan possible starting lineup:

Al-Fakhouri; Badawi, Nasib, Rousan, Taha; Sadeh, Al-Rawabdeh, Qashi; Tamari, Olwan, Al-Mardi

Australia possible starting lineup:

Beach; Kasey Bos, Herrington, Souttar, Stensness, Italiano; McGree, Metcalfe, Okon-Engstler; Irankunda, Yengi

We say: Jordan 1-1 Australia

Jordan will be desperate to secure their first victory since 2025 and should fancy their chances against an Australian side missing several key players. However, the visitors will be keen to end the international break unbeaten, and we expect an entertaining contest to finish level.

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