Preview: Japan vs Paraguay - prediction, team news, lineups

Japan and Paraguay will conclude their respective 2026 schedules when they face off in Tuesday's friendly in Singapore.
The Samurai Blue pulled off a thrilling win over Brazil last time out, while Paraguay cruised to a commanding victory over Singapore in their most recent outing.
Match preview
Japan head into Tuesday's fixture in fine form, having lost just one of their previous 16 internationals.
Their only defeat in that period came in the Round of 32 tie against Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, which saw them spurn a leading position in a narrow 2-1 defeat.
After conceding a late winner in that contest, Hajime Moriyasu's side managed to exact an element of revenge with a stoppage-time winner of their own in Saturday's friendly against Brazil.
The Samurai Blue looked to have wasted another strong position after Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura saw their efforts cancelled out by a Vinicius Junior brace, before Coventry City's Tatsuhiro Sakamoto turned the game back in Japan's favour with a 91st-minute goal.
Sakamoto's effort made it two wins in Japan's last three head-to-head meetings with Brazil, while making it five games without defeat since their World Cup elimination.
Japan should fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run with a win, having won four of their previous five meetings with Paraguay (D1) since losing on penalties in the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup.
After eventually being eliminated in the quarter-finals in 2010, Paraguay had to wait 16 years until their next appearance in football's biggest tournament.
La Albirroja certainly made an impact at the 2026 World Cup, advancing to the knockout rounds before eliminating Germany on penalties in the Round of 32.
However, their run ultimately came to an end in a feisty last-16 clash against France, with Kylian Mbappe's 70th-minute penalty proving decisive as Paraguay fell to a narrow 1-0 loss.
Gustavo Alfaro's side have since made a positive return to action with three consecutive wins against Bolivia, Colombia and Singapore.
Gustavo Caballero netted a brace as Paraguay cruised to a 4-1 success in their most recent outing against Singapore, making it just the third time La Albirroja have scored two or more goals in 2026.
Their strength has ultimately been at the opposite end of the pitch, having conceded more than one goal in just two of their 11 games in the current calendar year.
Japan International Friendlies form:
Japan form (all competitions):
Paraguay International Friendlies form:
Paraguay form (all competitions):
Team News
Japan have announced that Daichi Kamada has returned to Crystal Palace after playing 72 minutes in the win over Brazil.
Ko Itakura, Yukinari Sugawara and Kaishu Sano are among those who could start if Moriyasu opts to rotate his side.
Sakamoto, Takumi Minamino and Koki Ogawa could come in to freshen up Japan's attack for Tuesday's friendly.
As for Paraguay, Alfaro is expected to make wholesale changes after naming an experimental XI for the win over Singapore.
Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Gomez and Omar Alderete are likely to come into the back four for Paraguay's final outing of 2026.
Diego Gomez, Miguel Almiron and Julio Enciso are also among those who are expected to start against Japan.
Japan possible starting lineup:
Suzuki; Sugawara, Seko, Itakura, Ito; Sano, Tanaka; Sakamoto, Minamino, Nakamura; Ogawa
Paraguay possible starting lineup:
Gill, Caceres, Gomez, Alderete, Maidana; Cuenca, Galarza, Gomez, Almiron; Benitez, Enciso
We say: Japan 1-0 Paraguay
Japan will be full of confidence after pulling off a notable win over Brazil, and while we think they will claim another victory on Tuesday, we believe the scoreline will be close against a Paraguay team that is usually a tough side to break down.
For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.