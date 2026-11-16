Preview: Japan vs Paraguay - prediction, team news, lineups

Japan and Paraguay will conclude their respective 2026 schedules when they face off in Tuesday's friendly in Singapore.

The Samurai Blue pulled off a thrilling win over Brazil last time out, while Paraguay cruised to a commanding victory over Singapore in their most recent outing.

Match preview

Japan head into Tuesday's fixture in fine form, having lost just one of their previous 16 internationals.

Their only defeat in that period came in the Round of 32 tie against Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, which saw them spurn a leading position in a narrow 2-1 defeat.

After conceding a late winner in that contest, Hajime Moriyasu's side managed to exact an element of revenge with a stoppage-time winner of their own in Saturday's friendly against Brazil.

The Samurai Blue looked to have wasted another strong position after Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura saw their efforts cancelled out by a Vinicius Junior brace, before Coventry City's Tatsuhiro Sakamoto turned the game back in Japan's favour with a 91st-minute goal.

Sakamoto's effort made it two wins in Japan's last three head-to-head meetings with Brazil, while making it five games without defeat since their World Cup elimination.

Japan should fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run with a win, having won four of their previous five meetings with Paraguay (D1) since losing on penalties in the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup.