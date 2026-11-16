Man United transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino faces battle for 'impressive' £21m centre-back from Liverpool and Chelsea

Manchester United share interest in AC Milan defender Koni De Winter with Liverpool and Chelsea, the newest report has claimed.

The Red Devils are preparing for the return of Premier League football, with Mauricio Pochettino set to take charge of his first game on November 22 against Liverpool.

There are concerns that his weak defence could cost the new head coach at Anfield, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez having struggled this season.

Recruiting new defenders should be seen as a priority, and it should come as no surprise to see the club linked with a host of talented stars.

Tuttomercatoweb report that United hold serious interest in AC Milan centre-back De Winter, who is valued by Transfermarkt at just under £21m, though they may face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Koni De Winter transfer rumours: The right target for Man United?

Pochettino is known to use an aggressive system, with the 54-year-old often asking defenders to step forward and press from the halfway line.

De Winter possesses immense speed, and the 24-year-old is far more mobile then any of United's current options at the back.

KONI DE WINTER AT AC MILAN IN 2026-27 (SERIE A) Matches: 11 Starts: 10 Accurate Passes per Game: 61.1 Aerial Duels Won Percentage: 70% Ground Duels Won Percentage: 48%

The Belgian has been trusted on the ball by Milan, with the centre-back so far averaging 61.1 successful passes per game in Serie A.

De Winter also wins most of his battles in the air, and he could be a sensible addition in either January or the summer.

© Imago

Man United transfer rumours: Can Pochettino beat Liverpool and Chelsea?

Both Liverpool and Chelsea will almost certainly qualify for European competitions this season, whereas United are fighting a relegation battle.

However, the Reds may not need to sign a centre-back if Virgil van Dijk extends his stay beyond this summer, though the Blues are always active in the market.

Pochettino may find it hard to convince De Winter to join, especially if Chelsea secure either Champions League or Europa League football, and it remains to be seen if Old Trafford will still be the attraction it once was for transfer targets.