Preview: Poland vs Sweden - prediction, team news, lineups

Fighting for a chance at survival in UEFA Nations League B, Poland will welcome Group B4 winners Sweden to Tarczynski Arena on Tuesday.

The Eagles are under pressure, though the Blue and Yellow have already clinched top spot and could be caught off guard.

Match preview

Jan Urban's Poland have endured a dire campaign so far, and the best they can hope for at this stage is to qualify for the League B/C playoffs.

The Eagles only required a draw against Romania last time out to secure a place in an inter-division showdown, but they were beaten 2-1 in Bucharest on Saturday.

That defeat has left Urban's side third in Group B4 with four points to their name, just one clear of Romania ahead of the final matchday.

Knowing that victory for their rivals could force them into the automatic relegation spot, Poland will be fearing a clash against in-form Sweden, especially after losing three of their last four outings.

However, the hosts will take heart from the fact they are unbeaten on home soil during this group stage, having drawn 0-0 with Bosnia-Herzegovina on September 25, before thrashing Romania 6-0 a week later.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Meanwhile, Graham Potter's Sweden are yet to taste defeat in Group B4, and are set to play League A football next term following an excellent campaign.

The Blue and Yellow held on to beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-2 on Saturday, racing into a three-goal lead courtesy of a fifth-minute opener from Borussia Dortmund's Daniel Svensson and a pair of penalties from Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, but conceded twice in a tense second half.

That performance fits Sweden's pattern, considering they have scored in the first 20 minutes during six of their last seven Nations League clashes, while 13 of their past 15 matches have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Regardless, securing their fourth win in five games has Potter's men top of the group with 13 points, five clear of the second-placed Dragons and nine above third-placed Poland.

The Blue and Yellow may no longer be under pressure, but they will be keen to end on a positive note, and having won eight of their last nine meetings with Poland, supporters will be looking forward to another triumph on Tuesday.

Poland Nations League form:

Sweden Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Kai Taller, Arena Akcji, Sipa USA

Poland will be without Porto centre-back Jakub Kiwior, who is suspended due to accumulating yellow cards, while Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash is a doubt with a leg problem and goalkeeper Kamil Grabara is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

In their absence, Kacper Potulski could be joined by Tomasz Kedziora at the heart of the hosts' defence, flanked by Arkadiusz Pyrka and Oskar Kubiak at full-back in front of shot-stopper Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski is unavailable due to illness, though Sebastian Szymanski and Wiktor Nowak should be on hand to start in the centre of the park.

As for Sweden, they are missing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall (knee) and Lech Poznan winger Patrik Walemark (muscle).

With that in mind, expect to see Fulham's Hugo Larsson and Brighton and Hove Albion's Yasin Ayari line up in midfield, while Anthony Elanga and Sebastian Nanasi provide width.

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak will partner Viktor Gyokeres up top on Tuesday, with the latter hoping to add to his brace from last time out.

Poland possible starting lineup:

Dragowski; Pyrka, Potulski, Kedziora, Kubiak; Regula, Szymanski, Nowak, Zalewski; Lewandowski, Swiderski

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Svensson, Lagerbielke, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Elanga, Larsson, Ayari, Nanasi; Gyokeres, Isak

We say: Poland 1-2 Sweden

Poland are sure to be feeling the pressure from Romania on Tuesday, and they will be keen to confirm their place in the playoffs.

However, Sweden have dominated the head-to-head clashes between these nations, and are likely to continue that trend in midweek.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.