Aston Villa injury news: Key player left in 'severe pain' on international duty, doubt for Brentford game

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash has sustained an injury while on international duty with Poland.

Prior to the recent UEFA Nations League schedule, Cash missed three Villa fixtures due to a minor issue.

He was deemed fit enough to be selected for Poland and has been viewed as a key player during their recent four matches.

However, during the 1-0 defeat in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday night, the right-back was forced to be withdrawn.

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Cash major Aston Villa injury doubt for Brentford game

Cash suffered an injury shortly after the hour mark, with WP SportoweFakty saying that the 29-year-old was substituted because 'the pain was so severe'.

The report suggests that it is too early to determine whether he will be available to face Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Despite his fitness being managed before going to represent Poland, Cash racked up 292 minutes across his national team's four matches.

That amount of game time is likely to be questioned by Unai Emery, despite having Aaron Wan-Bissaka to deputise for Cash.

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No risks to be taken on Cash

The reason for Cash's absence from the games with Club Brugge, Nottingham Forest and Coventry City was said to be muscle fatigue or discomfort.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether his current issue is related to his previous one, but Emery is highly unlikely to take any risks on Cash.

Villa are due to play seven games between October 10 and October 31, and the Spaniard will want Cash available for as many of those matches as possible.