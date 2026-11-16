Arsenal injury news: Early boost for Mikel Arteta as 'MRI' scan delivers positive update before Newcastle Premier League game

Arsenal forward Christos Tzolis has avoided serious injury despite feeling discomfort after Greece's game against the Netherlands, the latest report has revealed.

The Gunners will resume their quest for the Premier League title on Saturday, when they take on Newcastle United in matchweek 11.

However, there are fears that Mikel Arteta's squad may be weakened further ahead of that clash at St James' Park.

Winger Tzolis has already suffered a hamstring injury this season, missing four league matches, but he was taken off in the 73rd minute of Greece's clash with the Netherlands on Friday.

Journalist Dimitris Manakos has revealed that the winger had an MRI scan due to discomfort, though he has not suffered a serious injury and has not been ruled out of Monday's match against Serbia.

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While there is no suggestion that Tzolis will miss Saturday's game for Arsenal, it would not be surprising if he started on the bench in order to avoid an injury occurring.

The Gunners will likely start Kai Havertz as a striker, while Noni Madueke is also set to feature on the right side of attack.

Other than Tzolis, there is no natural left-winger in the squad, and that could force Arteta to select Eberechi Eze for that flank.

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Tzolis has not scored for the Gunners this season, and while he has registered four assists, two came in the Community Shield.

The Greek international's performances arguably do not merit a place in the team, but Arsenal may not have a better option on the left.

Madueke can play on both flanks, though he has been forced to fill in for Bukayo Saka on the right, while Eze has consistently failed to impress out wide.

Arsenal should not be in a position where they have to rely on Tzolis, and the fact Arteta does not have an elite wide player on the left is a damning indictment of the club's transfer policy in recent years.