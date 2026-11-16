Preview: Mauritania vs Burkina Faso - prediction, team news, lineups

Mauritania and Burkina Faso are back in action in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they go head to head at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya on Tuesday evening.

With just four points between first and third in the Group F standings midway through the qualifiers, both nations know the result here could prove decisive in shaping their qualification ambitions.

Match preview

Having kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying journey with much promise, consecutive defeats in their last two outings have seen Mauritania's fortunes take a turn for the worse.

Aboubakary Koita, Mamadou Diallo and Alverca striker Dawda Camara all hit the target to fire Les Mourabitounes to a 3-1 opening-day victory over Central African Republic on September 24, five days before crashing back to earth in a 2-1 loss against Benin.

Aritz Lopez Garai’s side were left red-faced on their return to the qualifiers at the weekend, when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Burkina Faso in the first of their November double-header at the Stade du 4 Aout, with Moise Kabore netting the winner in the 91st minute to sink the visitors.

Having missed the 2025 AFCON, Mauritania find themselves under pressure for a result heading into Tuesday as they sit third in the Group F standings, behind Benin and Burkina Faso, who sit tied on seven points in the first two places.

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As for Burkina Faso, head coach Amir Abdou will be pleased with his side’s display on Friday, particularly as it represents a positive response to their crushing 7-0 friendly defeat at the hands of three-time World Champions Argentina in their previous outing on October 4.

The Stallions are now closing on a third straight competitive victory since October 2024, after kicking off their AFCON qualifying campaign with a 1-1 stalemate against Benin in Ouagadougou on September 25, three days before securing a 1-0 win over Central African Republic thanks to a 60th-minute strike from Salzburg striker Aboubacar Camara.

Burkina Faso, who sit 62nd in the latest FIFA World Rankings, are aiming to secure a fourth consecutive AFCON appearance, having finished fourth in 2021 before consecutive round-of-16 exits in 2023 and 2025 respectively.

Abdou’s men will be backing themselves to take pole position in Group F on Tuesday when they take on an opposing side who have failed to win 10 of the previous 12 meetings between the two nations, losing seven and claiming three draws since May 1987.

Mauritania Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

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Mauritania form (all competitions):

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Burkina Faso Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

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Burkina Faso form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

JS Kabylie defender Aly Abeid was forced off injured midway through the game against Burkina Faso at the weekend, and the 28-year-old is a doubt for Tuesday's tie.

In his absence, Olympique Akbou full-back Khadim Diaw should come into the fold, forming the back four with Ibrahima Keita, Mohamed Ali Diadie and Angers’ man Jordan Lefort.

At the attacking end of the pitch, we expect to see an unchanged front three of Abdoullah Ba, Djeidi Gassama and 26-year-old striker Ndiaga Yade, with ZED FC midfielder Maata Magassa retaining his role at the centre of the park.

Off the back of another solid defensive display, we expect Burkina Faso to name an unchanged back four on Tuesday, with Mamoutou Ouedraogo, Nasser Djiga, Edmond Tapsoba and Arsene Kouassi shielding skipper Herve Koffi between the sticks.

Kabore turned in an eye-catching display to hand the Stallions all three points against Mauritania last time out, and the teenage striker could be rewarded with a starting role here, with Lassina Traore, who has failed to find the back of the net in nine games for club and country since September, swearing over his role in the XI.

Mauritania possible starting lineup:

Diop; Keita, Diadie, Lefort, Diaw; Magassa, Bodda, Gassama; Ba, Koita, Yade

Burkina Faso possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Ouedraogo, Djiga, Tapsoba, Kouassi; Banse, Ouedraogo; Ouattara, Bouda, Zagre; Kabore

We say: Mauritania 0-1 Burkina Faso

While Mauritania have shown flashes of brilliance in the qualifiers, they find themselves on the cusp of a damaging third consecutive defeat and will be keen to rise to the occasion on Tuesday.

However, Burkina Faso boast superior quality and experience in their rank — particularly at the defensive end of the pitch — and we expect the difference in individual quality to be a decisive factor here, with the Stallions claiming another narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.