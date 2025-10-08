Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Sudan and Mauritania, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sudan will hope to keep their faint 2026 World Cup qualification hopes alive when they face Mauritania at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Friday afternoon in Group B action.

Both sides are playing for pride and positioning in the final round of qualifiers, with Sudan chasing a top-two finish and Mauritania aiming to end their campaign on a positive note.

Match preview

Sudan currently sit third in Group B with 12 points from eight matches, following a mixed campaign of three wins, three draws and two defeats.

They have scored eight goals and conceded five, keeping themselves within mathematical reach of qualification.

James Kwesi Appiah’s men began the qualifiers strongly, going unbeaten in their first six matches with three wins and three draws - a run that kept them firmly in contention for a historic first-ever World Cup appearance.

However, their form crumbled in September, when they suffered back-to-back defeats - a 2-0 loss to Senegal and a 1-0 reverse against Togo.

The Falcons of Jediane have not scored in their last two qualifiers and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their past five outings across all competitions.

They have also lost their last four matches, including the African Nations Championship, further highlighting their recent struggles.

Sudan will conclude their qualification campaign next week with a crucial trip to DR Congo - a direct rival for the second spot.

Anything less than victory on Friday could end their qualification hopes before that showdown.

Mauritania, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing campaign - they sit fifth in the group with six points after one win, three draws, and four defeats, scoring just four goals while conceding nine.

Their chances of reaching the finals are already over, but Aritz Lopez Garai’s men will want to finish on a high.

The Lions of Chinguetti picked up form in September with a 2-0 win over Togo - their first victory of the qualifiers before holding South Sudan to a goalless draw.

Those results ended a six-match winless run and gave them something to build on in Dar es Salaam.

The head-to-head record between these sides has been tight. In their last five meetings, Sudan hold three wins, including the reverse fixture in this campaign, while Mauritania have managed two victories.

With both teams out to finish strongly, another closely-fought contest is expected.

Sudan World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:



WWDDLL



Sudan form (all competitions):



DDDDLL



Mauritania World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:



LWDDWD



Mauritania form (all competitions):

LLDLWD

Team News

For Sudan, Mohamed Eisa leads the attack with two goals in five matches, supported by Saifeldin Malik Bakhit and Walieldin Khidir, who have both found the net once during the qualifiers.

Goalkeeper Monged Elneel Abuzaid is expected to start, with Mustafa Karshoum and Mohamed Saeed Ahmed anchoring the defence.

Mauritania have a fit squad to choose from, with Aboubakary Koita, Papa Ndiaga Yade, Aly Abeid and Abdallahi Mahmoud all with a goal each during the campaign.

Ahmed Salem M’Bareck and El Mami Tetah are available and should feature prominently.

Abderrahmane Sarr is expected to start in goal for the visitors, shielded by a backline of Ibrahima Keita, Lamine Ba and Aly Abeid.

Sudan possible starting lineup:

Abuzaid; Boshara, Ahmed, Karshoum, Khames; Raouf, Khidir, Adel; Nouh, Eisa, Teiri

Mauritania possible starting lineup:

Sarr; Keita, Mohamed El Abd, Ba, Abeid; Magassa, Bodda; Amar, Diallo, Koita; Yade

We say: Sudan 1-0 Mauritania

With Sudan still holding a slim chance of qualifying, they will be the more motivated side heading into this clash.

Mauritania’s recent improvement should make them competitive, but Sudan’s need for a response after two losses could see them edge this one.

