Preview: Congo DR vs Sudan - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Congo DR and Sudan, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

DR Congo will welcome Sudan to the Pentecost Martyrs Stadium on Tuesday evening for their final Group B fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

While the Leopards are still chasing automatic qualification and need a win to stay in contention, Sudan will be playing for pride after their hopes of a first-ever World Cup appearance officially ended last week.

Match preview

Still chasing automatic qualification, DR Congo know that only three points will do if they are to have any chance of leapfrogging group leaders Senegal.

Sebastien Desabre’s men sit second with 19 points, two behind Senegal after winning six, drawing one, and losing two of their nine matches.

They have scored 14 goals and conceded six, maintaining one of the best defensive records in the group.

A narrow 1-0 win away to Togo last time out, courtesy of Cedric Bakambu’s early strike, kept their hopes alive.

Now back on home soil, DR Congo will look to build on that momentum and get a win in front of their fans in Kinshasa.

The Leopards’ long wait for a World Cup return having last featured in the tournament in 1974, could move one step closer to reality with a win.

Even if automatic qualification eludes them, a playoff berth remains firmly in sight.

Head-to-head, DR Congo have won three of their last five meetings with Sudan but lost the most recent encounter 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

Sudan, meanwhile, saw their qualification hopes officially end after a goalless draw against Mauritania last time out.

Ranked 116th in the world, the Falcons of Jediane have once again fallen short in their 14th World Cup qualifying attempt.

James Kwesi Appiah’s men have collected 13 points from three wins, four draws, and two defeats, leaving them six points behind DR Congo and eight adrift of Senegal.

Their biggest concern has been a lack of goals - they have now gone three games without finding the net.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Sudan, who began strongly with three wins and three draws in their first six matches but faded as qualification pressure mounted.

With pride left to play for, they will hope to end their journey on a positive note.

Congo DR World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

WWWWLW

Congo DR form (all competitions):

WWWWLW

Sudan World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

WDDLLD

Sudan form (all competitions):

DDDLLD

Team News

DR Congo could be without midfielder Charles Pickel, who was forced off in the first half against Togo with a head injury and remains a doubt.

Ngal’ayel Mukau may be handed a start after featuring from the bench in that match, while Lionel Mpasi is expected to continue in goal.

In attack, Bakambu should once again lead the line, supported by Nathanael Mbuku and Ibrahim Mayele, who provided an assist last time out.

Saif Thierry, with nine goals in 29 caps, could return to Sudan's attack as they seek a much-needed spark in front of goal.

Mohamed Eisa, who has two goals in five appearances in these qualifiers, is also expected to start, with Saifeldin Malik Bakhit and Walieldin Khidir offering support.

In midfield, Yaser Awad Boshara and Abdel Raouf are likely to retain their partnership.

Congo DR possible starting lineup:

Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Bushiri, Tuanzebe; Moutoussamy, Mukau, Masuaku; Mbuku, Bakambu, Mayele

Sudan possible starting lineup:

Abuzaid; Nouh, Adel, Abaker, Khames; Eisa, Raouf, Boshara, Karshoum; Taifour, Thierry

We say: Congo DR 1-0 Sudan

With automatic qualification still possible and home advantage on their side, DR Congo are expected to come out firing against a Sudan team that has struggled for goals and momentum.

The Leopards should have enough quality to get the job done and keep their World Cup dream alive.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email