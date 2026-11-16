Mikel Arteta faces huge Arsenal injury blow as key £55m star hobbles off on international duty

Arsenal have been handed an injury scare after Martin Zubimendi was forced off during Spain's defeat to England on Sunday evening.

The Gunners midfielder appeared to suffer a hamstring problem in the second half at the Metropolitano Stadium, prompting Luis de la Fuente to replace him with Nico Williams.

The extent of the problem remains unclear, but his availability for the north Londoners' upcoming fixtures is surely now a concern for manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal handed Martin Zubimendi injury blow?

© Imago

Zubimendi's evening took a disappointing turn after he was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury during La Roja's 3-2 defeat to the Three Lions in the UEFA Nations League.

Spain had initially fallen three goals behind following strikes from Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White, before attempting to mount a comeback after Elliot Anderson's red card.

However, the £55m Arsenal midfielder was unable to continue, with Athletic Club winger Williams introduced in his place.

The injury will concern Arteta, particularly with Arsenal facing a demanding schedule as the campaign heads towards the festive period.

It remains too early to establish how long Zubimendi could be sidelined, but an extended absence would put his participation in several important fixtures in doubt.

Arsenal are scheduled to face Newcastle United away in the Premier League, Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and title rivals Manchester City before the end of the month, meaning the 27-year-old could miss a significant run of matches if the injury proves serious.

Potential Zubimendi absence is the last thing Arsenal needs

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Any lengthy absence for Zubimendi would be a frustrating development for Arteta, who needs as many of his key players available as possible during an increasingly busy period.

The festive schedule is approaching, with domestic and European commitments leaving little room for the manager to rest his first-choice players.

Although Declan Rice has continued to impress, losing another midfield option would reduce Arteta's flexibility when rotating his squad and managing workloads.

Zubimendi has not always enjoyed the game time he might have expected following his arrival in 2025, but that does not diminish his importance as a squad option.

Arsenal will now hope the injury is relatively minor and that the midfielder can return quickly, so until the extent of the problem is established, his availability for the upcoming fixtures must remain a concern.