Mauricio Pochettino plotting Man Utd reunion with USMNT favourite who has already flopped in England

Manchester United could target Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as new boss Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen his options at Old Trafford.

The American international has worked under Pochettino with the USMNT, and the Argentine is understood to be a major admirer of his versatility.

However, McKennie's previous spell in English football raises questions over whether he would represent the right addition for United in January.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Weston McKennie at Man Utd

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to reports in Italy, Pochettino could attempt to reunite with McKennie once he officially takes the reins at United.

The outgoing United States head coach has previously spoken highly of the Juventus midfielder, once describing him as the equivalent of 'McKennie plus 10' when discussing his importance to the team.

McKennie has also impressed at club level, becoming an important figure under Luciano Spalletti and making 241 appearances for Juventus.

The 28-year-old recently signed a contract extension until 2030, meaning Juventus are in a strong negotiating position and would reportedly demand a substantial offer before considering his departure.

However, the Italian club are not ruling out potential sales as they look to reshape their squad and remain within UEFA's financial regulations.

McKennie's tactical flexibility is understood to appeal to Pochettino, with the USMNT star capable of operating in several midfield roles and further forward.

A January move is therefore a possibility worth monitoring, particularly given United's need to strengthen their options in the middle of the park.

Weston McKennie's last stint in England didn't go to plan

© Imago / Belga

There are reasons to question whether McKennie would be the right signing for United, though, given his previous experience in the Premier League.

His loan spell at Leeds United in 2023 was largely disappointing, with the 28-year-old midfielder unable to make the desired impact as the club suffered relegation.

He made 19 appearances, collecting seven bookings, while struggling to adapt to the demands of English football and facing criticism over his fitness and discipline.

Although Leeds' wider problems contributed to their disappointing campaign, McKennie did little to establish himself as a standout performer.

His versatility and familiarity with Pochettino could make him useful, but United should arguably be targeting a higher calibre of midfielder if they want to address their long-standing problems.

With significant investment needed elsewhere in the squad, spending heavily on a player who has already struggled in England would represent a considerable gamble.