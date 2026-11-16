Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'send officials' to scout Tottenham-linked Brazilian

Liverpool are reportedly showing a keen interest in signing Brazilian youngster Arthur Dias.

Dias has graduated from Athletico Paranaense's youth system and has made 55 senior appearances since breaking into the first team last year.

The 19-year-old has featured 37 times during the current season, and his impressive performances have attracted the attention of Liverpool and several other heavyweight clubs.

Liverpool join Tottenham in the race for Arthur Dias?

© Iconsport / Geraldo Bubniak/ZUMA Press Wire/Alamy

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly made an attempt to sign Dias during the summer transfer window, submitting an offer worth around £16.6m, but their pursuit proved unsuccessful.

According to a report from Fussballeuropa, Spurs retain their interest alongside Liverpool, although Athletico-PR could demand a fee in the region of £25m for their prized asset.

Liverpool have sent scouts to watch him in recent matches as they continue to monitor the highly rated youngster's progress.

Aside from the two Premier League clubs, La Liga champions Barcelona are also in the race and have reportedly scouted him on several occasions.

There is also considerable interest from Germany, with Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig understood to be weighing up moves for the defender in January.

Should Liverpool move for Arthur Dias?

© Imago / photosport

The Reds should be looking to recruit a new centre-back next summer, with Joe Gomez potentially heading for the exit door.

With Virgil van Dijk still performing at a high level, Andoni Iraola could look to bring in more young defensive talent and gradually develop them into potential successors to the Dutchman.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for former defender Jarell Quansah, although it would likely take a substantial offer to bring him back to Anfield.

There is little harm in building a pool of exciting young defenders at the club, but whether Liverpool would be prepared to pay £25m for Dias remains to be seen.