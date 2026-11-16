Chelsea news: Thomas Tuchel BlueCo sack reaction revealed by Jorginho

Jorginho has revealed that Chelsea's squad disagreed with BlueCo's decision to sack Thomas Tuchel in 2022.

Tuchel is currently receiving widespread plaudits after his England team ended Spain's 43-game undefeated streak on Sunday evening.

England stormed into a three-goal lead inside an hour, before an Elliot Anderson red card contributed to the Three Lions having to see out a nervy end to the contest in Madrid.

The result has helped Tuchel rebuild his reputation in big games, but the German will forever regarded as a Chelsea legend after the club's Champions League triumph in 2021.

However, 15 months on from that success in Porto, Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea's new owners BlueCo.

© Imago

Jorginho reveals Chelsea players' reaction to Tuchel sacking

Speaking on the 'Obi One Podcast' hosted by former Blues midfielder John Obi Mikel, Jorginho acknowledged that he and his teammates were left stunned by the decision.

Asked to describe the reaction of Chelsea's first-team squad and himself, Jorginho replied: "What?".

"Like this. We were like 'we didn't expect it'. We were not having the best results at that moment, but us, it was not the moment.

"So, everyone was a bit shocked, yes".

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Why did BlueCo sack Tuchel as Chelsea boss?

At the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Chelsea collected 10 points from their opening six matches in the Premier League.

However, it was a 1-0 defeat away in Dinamo Zagreb that led to Tuchel being sacked by BlueCo on the following morning.

BlueCo had only just signed known Tuchel favourite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to become the club's new number nine.

Since that decision on September 7, 2022, it has since been suggested that BlueCo wanted to appoint their own head coach, the indication being that they did not want a manager chosen by predecessor Roman Abramovich to remain at the helm if they were not fully aligned in their relationship and club strategy.