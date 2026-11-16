When will Thomas Frank take charge of first Crystal Palace game? Eagles ‘finalising’ appointment of Pierre Sage replacement

Crystal Palace are reportedly close to appointing Thomas Frank as their new head coach.

The Eagles appear to be moving quickly to replace Pierre Sage, who was sacked last Thursday after less than five months in charge.

It had previously been reported that Sean Dyche was the ‘frontrunner’ to replace Sage, while the likes of Anthony Barry, Vitor Pereira, Rob Edwards, Jens Berthel Askou and Ole Werner have also been linked with the Eagles job.

However, former Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur boss Frank has now been identified as the leading candidate to take the reins at Selhurst Park, with ‘advanced talks’ held over the weekend.

The Athletic have since claimed that Palace are finalising an agreement to appoint Frank, who is expected to become the club’s new head coach.

Talks are said to be ongoing over Frank’s backroom staff and an official announcement of his arrival in South London is set to follow in due course.

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Frank could make Palace debut against Coventry on Saturday

All being well, Frank could potentially take charge of his first Crystal Palace game on Saturday when they travel to Coventry City in the Premier League.

If Frank is not appointed before the weekend, then the Dane could instead make his Palace debut in the Europa League when the Eagles play host to Real Sociedad on November 26.

The 53-year-old is set to return to management for the first time since he was sacked by Tottenham in February after only eight months in charge.

Frank set to return to management nine months after Spurs sacking

Frank won just 13 of his 38 matches with Spurs and left the club languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table, five points above the relegation zone.

He had previously enjoyed a successful seven-year spell as Brentford boss between 2018 and 2025, steering the Bees into the top flight and then establishing them as a competitive Premier League outfit, reaching a ninth-place finish in 2023.

In June, Frank stated that he had no intentions to take a new managerial position, but he now appears to be ready to return to the dugout and embark on a fresh challenge with Crystal Palace.

Frank will be tasked with lifting the Eagles off the foot of the Premier League table following a run of seven defeats in 10 games at the start of this season under Sage, conceding a division-high 24 goals in the process.

However, victory over Coventry this weekend could see Palace climb out of the relegation zone and up to 16th in the table if other results were to go their way.