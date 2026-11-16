Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku announces shock retirement from international football

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku has announced that he has retired from international football.

With 94 goals from 135 appearances, the Fenerbahce striker is Belgium's all-time record goalscorer.

Lukaku's most recent outing for Belgium was against France on November 5, the 33-year-old donning the captain's armband on that occasion.

However, Lukaku did not play in Belgium's last two fixtures, being ruled out versus Turkey last Thursday due to a hip injury and remaining as an unused substitute for Sunday's 4-1 victory over Italy.

On Monday morning, Lukaku took to social media to make the surprise revelation that he had called time on his international career.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo News

Lukaku releases statement on Belgium career

A statement on Instagram read: "Over these 16 years, I gave everything for the national team…I experienced every emotion imaginable…

"I was lucky enough to play alongside extraordinary teammates, to whom I will always be grateful. I want to thank them all. I also want to thank all the coaches who pushed me to give my best and trusted me to help the team. It was a wonderful journey, and I cherished every moment.

"To the Belgian fans, thank you for all the support you have given our team. I am proud to have represented my country at 4 World Cups and 3 European Championships.

"I will never forget those moments. I am at peace with my decision to stop here. It was incredible. I enjoyed it immensely. I am grateful. Thank you."

© Iconsport / Belga

Why has Lukaku retired from international football?

Under both Rudi Garcia at the World Cup and Mark van Bommel across the six recent UEFA Nations League matches, Lukaku has not been viewed as a certain starter.

That is despite the former Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United forward scoring in four of his last seven outings for his country.

While Lukaku has not shed light on any potential issues behind the scenes, an assumption can be made that remaining as an unused substitute in two of the five games that he was available under Van Bommel has played its part.

At the age of 33, Lukaku had the opportunity to join a list of players who have reached 100 goals for their country. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Ali Daei have achieved that feat.

Choosing to stay six goals short of the illustrious three figures feels an unusual choice on Lukaku's part, but it does not take away from ending his international career with 53 goals more than any other Belgian player in history.