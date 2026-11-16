Bayern Munich transfer news: First contact made for Neuer successor in France

Bayern Munich are thinking about life after Manuel Neuer and are looking for a long-term successor to their historic goalkeeper.

The 40-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season. The Bavarian club have explored several options, with two Ligue 1 goalkeepers on their shortlist: Kevin Trapp (Paris FC) and Lukas Hradecky (Monaco).

A third name can now be added: Robin Risser. According to information from Gianluca Di Marzio, Bayern Munich are taking a close interest in Risser’s profile. The Bavarian club have even made first contact and plan to step up their efforts soon.

Bayern Munich want to sign Robin Risser in January

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

The German giants already have a plan in mind to sign the Lens goalkeeper.

The Italian journalist says Bayern intend to sign the 21-year-old in the January transfer window, then loan him back to Lens for the second half of the season, before being able to count on him from next season. For the moment, no fee has emerged for this approach.

The advantage of this recruitment strategy is that it allows Risser to continue to progress at the northern club until the end of this season.

However, Bayern Munich are not alone in the race, as five other European heavyweights are interested: Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus. Lens are reportedly demanding at least £34m (€40m).