Coventry City transfer news: Leeds United, Newcastle United ready to battle for Frank Lampard favourite?

Leeds United and Newcastle United have reportedly identified Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni as a potential transfer target.

The playmaker started 2026-27 having never played Premier League football, instead representing the likes of AFC Wimbledon and Huddersfield Town prior to his transfer to the CBS Arena in 2024.

However, the 24-year-old has quickly progressed into one of the Sky Blues' key players in their first top-flight campaign for 25 years.

Rudoni has netted three goals in 10 appearances, including efforts in wins over Newcastle United and Sunderland.

According to Football Insider, clubs higher up the Premier League table have started to take an interest in his signature.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leeds, Newcastle join Rudoni race

The report claims that Leeds and Newcastle are among several clubs who are monitoring any developments with Rudoni's future.

With a contract until 2028, Coventry's position at the negotiating table is weakening when it comes to retaining Rudoni in their squad.

An agreement over fresh terms is realistically unlikely to be found until it is determined whether Coventry will retain their Premier League status for 2027-28.

That said, Coventry allegedly have no interest in considering any offers for Rudoni during the winter transfer window.

From Newcastle's perspective, it is suggested that Rudoni is viewed as an alternative to the likes of Joe Willock and Joelinton, who may both leave the Magpies next year.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo/Alamy

Rudoni Coventry exit inevitable?

If Rudoni continues along his current trajectory, interest and offers will continue to arrive, and he will have the chance of making a more lucrative move to a bigger club.

A total of 21 goals and 21 assists have been contributed from 94 appearances in a Coventry shirt.

Coventry paid in the region of £5m when they signed Rudoni in 2024, and failing to agree a new contract will naturally leave them in a position where they will have to consider cashing in for a substantial profit.

Given his homegrown status, he will be viewed as an asset to any Premier League club outside of the established top teams in the division.