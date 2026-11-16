Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi criticised by Spanish media after being "overwhelmed" in Spain 2-3 England

England ended Spain's 43-game unbeaten run in all competitions courtesy of a 3-2 success in Madrid in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday night.

An extraordinary match saw England lead 3-0 before Spain attempted to launch a fightback, but the Three Lions held on to secure all three points.

The result has allowed England to top Group 3 of League A in the Nations League.

Spain have joined Thomas Tuchel's side in the quarter-finals of the tournament, but their long unbeaten run has now come to an end.

Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi was handed another start in the middle of the Spain midfield, but it proved to be a difficult night for the 27-year-old, who played in a protective mark due to a broken nose that he suffered while playing for the Gunners last month.

Zubimendi was substituted in the 72nd minute due to an apparent injury, and it remains to be seen whether he is now facing a period on the sidelines.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

What did Spanish media say about Zubimendi's performance in La Roja loss to England?

El Desmarque were especially critical of Zubimendi, saying that the midfielder was simply "overwhelmed" by England, who adopted a high-press from the very first whistle.

AS also detailed Zubimendi's issues, with the publication noting his struggles to dictate the play against Gunners teammate Declan Rice, while his use of the ball was also criticised.

Mundo Deportivo said that the midfielder was "exhausted" due to England's press, with Zubimendi hardly ever given time to settle on the ball.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

How has Zubimendi performed for Arsenal this season?

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a difficult start to the season for Zubimendi, and there has recently been speculation surrounding his future.

The midfielder has played 12 times for the Gunners this term, but he has not made a single start in the Premier League, with his seven outings - totalling 101 minutes - coming from the bench, while he has played just 98 minutes of Champions League football this term.

Zubimendi is not currently first choice in the Arsenal midfield, and his lack of football this season could have contributed to his struggles against England, as the 27-year-old did appear to lack sharpness in the Nations League fixture.

It remains to be seen whether the Spaniard stays at Arsenal on a long-term basis, but it is believed that a number of La Liga clubs are keen to bring him back to the division next year.