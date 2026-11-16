Jurgen Klopp calls for Gianni Infantino to be replaced as FIFA president – ‘Worse than Sepp Blatter’

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has called for a change in FIFA leadership as he believes that president Gianni Infantino is worse than disgraced predecessor Sepp Blatter.

Infantino has spent the last 10 years in the most powerful position in global football and has frequently faced criticism, but widespread backlash aimed at the 56-year-old Swiss chief has grown since the 2026 World Cup.

In the summer, Infantino came under fire for his involvement in overturning a red card suspension for USA striker Folarin Balogun following a phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Infantino's position at FIFA was plunged into a deeper crisis when he announced controversial plans to sell commercial stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

This attracted major opposition from several football confederations including UEFA, who threatened to boycott FIFA tournaments, but the ‘FIFA Forward Enterprises’ has since been scrapped.

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Klopp on Infantino: “A change might make sense”

Infantino became FIFA president in 2016 after former chief Blatter stepped down amid a ​major corruption scandal that lead to him facing criminal charges.

Infantino was then re-elected unopposed in 2019 and 2023, and intends to stand again for a fourth term in March, but Klopp is one high-profile figure keen for change at the very top of football.

Indeed, the Germany boss made his feelings clear on Infantino during a press conference ahead of Germany’s UEFA Nations League showdown with the Netherlands on Monday.

“The general consensus is that a change might make sense,” the former Liverpool manager told reporters.

“After Sepp Blatter, we thought things couldn’t get any worse, and then we managed to pull it off.

“There are certainly people who care about football and have no financial interests. If one of them were to take over, it would be absolutely helpful.”

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Klopp: ‘Infantino, Trump have no idea about football’

While working as a pundit before taking the Germany job earlier this year, Klopp slammed the decision for Balogun’s red card to be overturned at the World Cup, and was particularly critical of Trump’s apparent involvement.

“If that really was the case, then that’s crazy,” Klopp said in July. “Let’s just say: this is our game, not theirs.

“These two people (Trump and Infantino), who both have no idea about football, should have nothing to do with that. That was a red card. There’s no two ways about it.”

Klopp was appointed Germany head coach a few weeks later, replacing Julian Nagelsmann following the country’s shock last-32 exit on penalties to Paraguay at the World Cup.

Who is in the running to challenge Infantino for FIFA presidency?

The 59-year-old has not publicly stated who he would like to see take the FIFA presidency from Infantino, but former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega and Japan Football Association president Kozo Tashima have announced their intention to challenge him.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has decided not to stand against Infantino as a candidate in FIFA’s presidential election, despite allegedly receiving backing from France president Emmanuel Macron.

Wenger - who had distanced himself from Infantino’s aborted FIFA Forward Enterprises plan - currently holds the role of Head of Global Development at FIFA and is expected to continue in this position.