Transfer news: Three Premier League goalkeepers on long Bayern Munich's shortlist to replace Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich are thinking about life after Manuel Neuer and have drawn up a long shortlist to cover his eventual departure. It includes two Ligue 1 goalkeepers.

Aged 40, Manuel Neuer is inevitably nearing the end of his career. The German goalkeeper is under contract with Bayern Munich until June 2027. With that in mind, and even though talks continue between the German side and their emblematic goalkeeper, the Bavarian club are already studying options to succeed him.

Bayern Munich want an experienced goalkeeper to succeed Neuer

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While a first all-Premier League casting for the post-Neuer era has been revealed, featuring Bart Verbruggen, Jordan Pickford and Bernd Leno, Sky Sport have unveiled a longer shortlist of their own, with goalkeepers from several leagues.

First of all, according to the German outlet, Bayern Munich are looking for an experienced goalkeeper capable of bringing leadership.

The German champions 'are not looking for a young goalkeeper capable of challenging Jonas Urbig immediately for the starting spot' - according to the same source.

Marvin Schwabe (Cologne) and Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim) are among the names considered internally.

Nick Pope also on Bayern Munich shortlist

© Imago / NurPhoto

Sky Sport then listed the rest of the shortlist, with Finn Dahmen (Augsburg), Koen Casteels (Al-Qadsiah), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Rui Silva (Sporting) and two former Bundesliga goalkeepers now in Ligue 1, Kevin Trapp (Paris FC) and Lukas Hradecky (Monaco).

Another Premier League options is also on the list: Nick Pope (Newcastle United).