Man United transfer news: Red Devils make Noussair Mazraoui 'decision' ahead of winter window

Manchester United reportedly have no plans to allow Noussair Mazraoui to leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

There is currently speculation surrounding the Morocco international's future, with AC Milan and Juventus both believed to be keeping a close eye on the defender's situation.

Various clubs in Saudi Arabia are also thought to be interested in the 28-year-old.

However, according to the Daily Briefing, the 20-time English champions are not interested in selling the versatile defender in the middle of the campaign.

Mazraoui made the move to Man United from Bayern Munich in 2024, and he has made 85 appearances for the 20-time English champions.

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Man United 'have no plans' to sell Mazraoui

The full-back has featured on eight occasions for the Red Devils this season, providing one assist, and he played the full 90 minutes of the team's 4-4 draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League before the international break.

It remains to be seen how heavily Mazraoui features under new Man United head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who will officially begin work at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Mazraoui is currently with the Morocco squad in this international period, helping his national team to record a 5-1 win over Niger on November 13.

The defender is also due to be involved in the second clash with Niger on November 17 before heading back to Man United to prepare for Sunday's Premier League game against Liverpool.

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Will Mazraoui start against Liverpool?

Incoming Man United head coach Pochettino has big decisions to make when it comes to his back four for Sunday's Premier League game against Liverpool.

Luke Shaw could be available again after a period on the sidelines, while Lisandro Martinez is also free to return to the squad, having served a suspension against Villa.

Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu are also options at the back, and it will be fascinating to see which defensive unit is selected by Pochettino this weekend.

Should Shaw again be ruled out, Mazraoui would have a strong chance of being named in the starting team at Anfield.