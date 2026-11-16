Nottingham Forest: Everton 'locked in battle' for £12.5m centre-back with Tricky Trees

Everton and Nottingham Forest are reportedly ready to do battle for Gremio defender Gustavo Martins.

The Toffees and Tricky Trees currently sit in sixth and 16th position in the Premier League table.

However, David Moyes and Oliver Glasner will be encouraged by the defensive numbers that their teams are producing.

While Forest have conceded just 13 goals in 10 games, Everton have the joint-fourth best record in the division having only shipped 10 goals.

Nevertheless, as per Fussball Europa, Martins has emerged as a potential transfer target for both clubs.

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Who is Gustavo Martins?

The 24-year-old has netted 13 times from his 129 appearances for the Brazilian club.

He is predominantly a centre-back, but his versatility has been shown with outings at right-back, too.

Twenty-one of his 24 appearances for Gremio this season have come from the starting lineup. Gremio currently sit in 18th position in the Brasileiro table.

If Gremio are relegated to the second tier, they are likely to be inundated with offers for a player in Martins whose contract is due to expire in December 2027.

Regardless, Gremio have allegedly already set an asking price in the region of €12m (£10.02m) to €15m (£12.52m).

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Why Martins is more likely to join Everton than Nottingham Forest?

With a strong Brazilian contingent at Forest, there are clear reasons as to why Martins may be interested in signing for Forest.

However, they already have four senior centre-back options who have long-term contracts in place at the City Ground.

In sharp contrast, two of Everton's top three central defenders - James Tarkowski and Michael Keane - are 33 years of age, while Moyes is generally short of strength-in-depth.

Therefore, Martins moving to the Hill Dickinson Stadium would make far more sense if he wants to earn regular opportunities should he choose to move to England.