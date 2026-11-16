Man United news: ‘Pochettino has always loved’ Rashford, who faces final chance

With Mauricio Pochettino expected on the bench at Manchester United, Marcus Rashford is already being presented as the potential big winner of the appointment. It is also surely the last chance for the England international at a major European club.

Following the sacking of Michael Carrick, Pochettino will succeed him and is expected at Manchester United on a surprising date: Wednesday 18 November, late in the day, less than four days before the Premier League clash at Liverpool on 22 November. It is a late arrival, as the current United States head coach will end his time in charge of that team overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday (midnight UK time) against Haiti.

Either way, Pochettino’s expected appointment is already making plenty of noise. While people wonder what style of play to expect from the Argentine manager, who is more of a 4-2-3-1 follower, a first winner of his arrival is being mentioned.

The Telegraph reports that ‘Rashford is tipped to be the big winner of Pochettino’s appointment’.

Pochettino plans to take Rashford under his wing

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According to the outlet, the former Tottenham boss has always been a fan of the England winger.

He notably wanted to sign him while in charge of PSG. ‘Mauricio has always loved Rashford. He will put an arm around him and give him the same kind of love he showed Dele Alli [at Tottenham]. Then it will be up to Rashford,’ - sources close to the 54-year-old said.

Pochettino should therefore take the 29-year-old, who has been out with a hip injury for almost a month, under his wing. The date of his return is not yet known. In any case, the Argentine’s arrival comes at the right time for Rashford, who is going through a difficult spell at United.

Rashford’s difficult return to Manchester United

After his succe

© Iconsport / Atilano Garcia / SOPA Images / Sipa USA

ssful loan at Barcelona last season, the England international is struggling at Old Trafford.

He has not been decisive in eight appearances, despite six starts. This fresh start at United with a manager who is a fan of him looks like a fine opportunity for Rashford.

It also looks like his last chance to shine at a top club. The Englishman is no longer young (29) and did not bounce back at a European heavyweight this summer, despite his fine season in Catalonia. If he does not relaunch his career under Pochettino, those doors are unlikely to reopen.

Before the opening of the next January transfer window, a rumour has already circulated around Rashford, as Manchester United have discussed a transfer with Everton.

That shows the standing of the clubs interested in the versatile forward and where he could end up without a return to form. His situation could resemble that of Jack Grealish, who is currently playing for Everton.