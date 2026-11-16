Why Man United decided against appointing Didier Deschamps as their new head coach

Manchester United had reportedly considered Didier Deschamps as a replacement for Michael Carrick, but conversations with the Frenchman and his representatives over a move to Old Trafford 'did not go well'.

Carrick was sacked by Man United last week due to the team's struggles in the early months of the 2026-27 campaign, and Mauricio Pochettino has since been appointed at his replacement, with the Argentine due to officially take charge on November 18.

In the latter stages of Carrick's time at Old Trafford, there were suggestions that Deschamps was being seriously considered as a replacement for the Englishman.

According to The Athletic, contact was made over a potential move for the 58-year-old, who stepped down as France head coach following the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago

Man United 'contacted' Deschamps over Old Trafford move

However, the report claims that the conversations 'did not go well'.

Man United allegedly believed that Deschamps was looking to gain leverage for a move to manage in Saudi Arabia.

Deschamps has been in charge of Monaco, Juventus and Marseille during his club management career, while he was France's boss between 2012 and 2026.

The former midfielder guided Monaco to success in the Coupe de la Ligue, in addition to overseeing a spot in the 2003-04 Champions League final.

Deschamps also lifted the Serie B title in 2006-07 while in charge of Juventus, in addition to Ligue 1, three Coupe de la Ligue trophies and two Trophee des Champions while at Marseille.

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Deschamps is available following France departure

For France, Deschamps guided the team to the 2018 World Cup and 2020-21 UEFA Nations League trophies, in addition to helping the Blues reach the final of Euro 2016 and 2022 World Cup.

Deschamps is thought to be in line for a move to Saudi Arabia at some stage in the near future.

Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe were also all linked with the role at Old Trafford before Pochettino's arrival was confirmed.

Pochettino will be aiming to make the perfect start to life at Man United when the Red Devils head to Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.