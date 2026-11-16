Tottenham transfer news: Spurs ‘won’t panic buy’ in January as new striker pursuit is explained

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to accelerate their pursuit of a new striker during the January transfer window, according to a report.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have struggled to convert chances so far this season, with only Sunderland (eight) and Nottingham Forest (nine) netting fewer goals than Spurs (10) in the Premier League after 10 games.

Spurs were unable to make the net ripple when they lost 1-0 at Leeds United before the international break, a result that ended a positive three-match winning run.

Dominic Solanke and summer signing Omar Marmoush have alternated leading the line under De Zerbi, but the pair have scored just three goals between them this season.

In fact, no Spurs player has scored more than two goals this term, with Solanke one of four men along with Conor Gallagher, Jan Paul van Hecke and Ben Davies who has netted multiple goals.

Spurs’ struggles in front of goal come at a time when Richarlison – the club’s top scorer with 11 PL goals last season – has been exiled from the senior squad after requesting to leave in the summer.

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Matanovic viewed as Kroupi alternative by Spurs

TEAMtalk reports that Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi is a player ‘loved’ by De Zerbi, but his valuation between £80m and £100m could prove to be a major stumbling block for a club who spent in excess of £300m in the summer.

Spurs have since been on the lookout for alternative centre-forward options ahead of the New Year, with Freiburg frontman Igor Matanovic viewed as a possible target.

The 6ft 4in Croatia international has been in prolific form so far this season, scoring eight goals in 16 games across all competitions.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Matanovic is indeed "one name" on Tottenham’s radar, but it remains to be seen whether they will push for the 23-year-old in January or wait until next summer.

Speaking on the Market Madness podcast, Jacobs said: “I think they could go for one [a striker] in January if the right target presents itself.

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Spurs do not intend to panic buy in January amid Matanovic interest

“It’s a shame how the Richarlison situation has panned out. Igor Matanovic is one name, as I exclusively revealed, that Tottenham like. They may look for something a little bit more short-term, like a loan. The same for Manchester United.

“If they can’t find the right target, or maybe someone with a bit more experience within the Premier League, then they can reassess in the summer.

“What they won’t want to do is necessarily go all in and panic buy in January for someone on a long-term contract, instead of just biding their time and waiting it out.”

Spurs could face competition from Mauricio Pochettino’s Manchester United for Matanovic, who is believed to be valued in the region of £50m.

Freiburg are in no rush to part ways with Matanovic, who remains a key player and is under contract at the Bundesliga club until 2029.

Re-signing striker Will Lankshear from Middlesbrough has also been mooted for Spurs, but the Championship club have allegedly slapped a £70m price tag on the 21-year-old, just months after signing him in the summer for a deal worth up to £20m.