Spain 2-3 England: Thomas Tuchel’s side set new all-time winning record after “complete performance” in Nations League

England have set a new all-time winning record after beating world champions Spain 3-2 in their final UEFA Nations League group fixture on Sunday.

The Three Lions knew that they had to beat the 2026 World Cup winners at Estadio Metropolitano on Madrid if they were to finish top of League A Group 3 on goal difference.

Thomas Tuchel’s side entered the half-time interval in front courtesy of a converted penalty from 2026 Ballon d’Or winner and England’s top goalscorer Harry Kane, who has set yet another scoring record.

Arsenal defenders Ezri Konsa and Ben White increased England’s lead with two goals in the space of just four minutes, putting the visitors firmly in control.

However, Elliot Anderson was sent off just six minutes after England’s third goal for a last-man pull-back on Lamine Yamal inside the penalty area, with Mikel Oyarzabal netting the resulting spot kick.

The momentum then shifted into Spain’s favour and substitute Nico Williams gave the hosts hope of a late comeback with a 75th-minute strike, but the Three Lions admirably dug deep to hold on for a crucial victory.

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Ten in a row! England set new away winning record

Victory for England means they have now won 10 consecutive away matches across all competitions for the first time in their history.

Success has also confirmed that England finish top of League A Group 3, progressing to the Nations League quarter-finals where they will face one of the runners-up in League A, with a guaranteed second leg at home.

Furthermore, England’s memorable night in Madrid saw them end Spain’s world-record 43-game unbeaten run spanning across almost three years.

After the match, Tuchel acknowledged that his team’s performance against La Roja was their best since he became England head coach in January 2025.

“Yes,” he told reporters. “Given the circumstances and the pressure and the quality and where we played and playing against the reigning world champions. That was a very complete performance and the best I’ve had so far.

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Tuchel hails England’s “very complete performance” against Spain

“What a performance we put out there to be deservedly 3-0 up after 60 to 65 minutes. Of course the red card and the penalty changed the momentum and characteristic of the game. Thirty minutes [of defending] against Spain in Spain feels like three hours!

“This was, of course, a statement victory and the statement and significance of it was that it was deserved.

“The result followed the performance. It was on the highest level in terms of belief, team spirit, togetherness and it was on the highest level football-wise, on all aspects of the game.

“We did everything that needs to be done together – the deep buildup, the high press and attacking defensive phases.

What next for England?

England’s next match will be the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final tie, scheduled between March 25 and March 27 next year.

The Three Lions will discover their opponent when the draw is made on Friday at 11am UK time.

England cannot be drawn against Spain again, but they could face Group A1 runners-up Belgium, or one of three teams from Group A2 (Netherlands, Greece or Germany) or Group A4 (Portugal, Denmark or Norway).

The official quarter-final lineup will be confirmed after the final round of fixtures on Tuesday.