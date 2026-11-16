Spain 2-3 England: Harry Kane equals 78-year Tom Finney scoring record in Nations League win

England captain Harry Kane has etched his name into the record books once again after scoring in Sunday’s 3-2 triumph over Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or winner made his 127th international appearance at Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, just three days after surpassing Peter Shilton as England’s most-capped player against Croatia.

On the stroke of half time, Kane fired England into a deserved half-time lead with a converted penalty after being felled by Spain defender Pau Cubarsi.

In doing so, England’s No.9 has now equalled an impressive scoring feat which had been unmatched since 1948.

Indeed, Kane has scored in each of his last seven international away matches dating back to June 2025, becoming the first Three Lions player to achieve this feat since legend Tom Finney between September 1946 and May 1948.

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Seven Heaven for Kane: England captain breaks new scoring record

This record excludes neutral venues and therefore does not include the goals Kane scored at the 2026 World Cup where England finished third.

Kane’s away scoring streak began with goals in four successive World Cup qualifiers against Andorra, Serbia, Latvia and Albania, helping the Three Lions complete their qualification campaign with a perfect record.

The Bayern Munich striker has since netted in all three of his away matches with England in the Nations League against Czech Republic, Croatia and now Spain.

Kane has scored a total of 10 goals across those seven away games, while he has also extended his all-time scoring record with England to 93.

The last time Kane failed to make the net ripple for England at a non-neutral away venue came against Greece in November 2024 (3-0 Nations League win).

Kane will endeavour to surpass Finney outright and extend his scoring run on the road to eight games when England enter the Nations League quarter-finals in March 2027.

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Kane: ‘England found a different way to win against Spain’

Reacting to England’s memorable win in Madrid, Kane told reporters: “I think that’s as big as it gets outside of a major tournament, for sure.

“We spoke before the Nations League campaign that we want to use these games to really improve, really stamp our identity on how we want to move going forward.

“No better game than Spain away after they’re unbeaten in 40-odd games to show that, and what a performance. Up until the red card it was dominant, clinical, high intensity and they couldn’t live with it.

“It was a shame [Elliot Anderson’s] red card happened because I think [the scoreline] could have been more and that’s been our mindset. That it doesn’t matter what the scoreline is – we go and we go and we go. You saw that out there tonight.

“In the end, we had to find a different way to win with the red card, obviously, and it was similar to a Mexico feeling where we’re digging deep.

“But when you can do both sides of the game like that it means you’re a very good team, so credit to everyone involved. It’s been a great campaign so far and we can end the year with our heads held high.”

Kane has scored in all six of England’s Nations League matches in the 2026-27 campaign, netting a competition-high eight goals in total to put him firmly in the frame to win the Golden Boot.