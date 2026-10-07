Man United transfer news: Red Devils given 'huge encouragement' in pursuit of 21-goal centre-forward

Manchester United target Igor Matanovic is reportedly likely to be on the move during next summer's transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been in excellent form for Freiburg during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring six times and registering two assists in seven appearances in all competitions.

Matanovic has a record of 21 goals and six assists in 57 appearances for Freiburg in all competitions, and it is understood that a number of major clubs are keen on him.

According to Football Insider, Matanovic would jump at the chance to make the move to Man United, but it would not be a straightforward deal for the Red Devils.

Indeed, Chelsea and Arsenal are also said to be interested in the Croatia international.

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Man United transfer news: Matanovic 'keen' on Red Devils switch

There is unlikely to be any movement on Matanovic in January, but the striker is expected to leave Freiburg during next summer's transfer window.

There were suggestions of a £30m valuation over the summer, but that could now have risen to around £50m given his form at the start of the campaign.

The 6ft 5in striker has never played in the Champions League, but he has featured on 22 occasions in the Europa League, boasting a record of three goals and two assists.

Matanovic has interest from other leagues, but it is understood that he would choose to make the move to the Premier League over any other decision next summer.

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Could Matanovic replace Sesko next summer?

There is currently speculation surrounding Benjamin Sesko's future at Man United, with Juventus and Barcelona believed to be among his admirers.

At this moment, Man United have no plans to sell Sesko, but there are concerns over his shin injury, which has the potential to become a chronic issue.

Matanovic could instead be signed next summer as support for Sesko, as Man United need another option in the final third of the field, especially considering Joshua Zirkzee's struggles.