FA Trophy third round draw in full: National League's Boreham Wood, Southend United learn opponents

Holders Southend United have been handed a home tie against Dartford in the FA Trophy third round.
Southend, who are managed by former England international Kieron Dyer, will square off versus the National League South side on December 12.
Meanwhile, National League leaders Boreham Wood will also face National League South opposition in the form of Salisbury.
In the Northern section of the draw, Harrogate Town were handed a trip to National League North outfit Darlington.
AFC Fylde will go up against fellow National League club Halifax FC, while Yeovil Town will travel to Tonbridge Angels.
Carlisle United have been handed a home tie against Southport of the National League North.
FA Trophy third round draw in full
Scunthorpe United vs. Hebburn Town
Hartlepool United vs. Ashton United
Carlisle United vs. Southport
Darlington vs. Harrogate Town
Morecambe vs. Tamworth
Altrincham vs. Buxton
Barrow vs. Avro
Scarborough Athletic vs. Kettering Town
Bridlington Town vs. South Shields
Halesowen Town vs. Hednesford Town
Gateshead vs. AFC Telford United
Boston United vs. Marine
Spalding United vs. King's Lynn Town
AFC Fylde vs. FC Halifax Town
Weston-super-Mare vs. Ebbsfleet United
Chesham United vs. Wealdstone
Merthyr Town vs. Woking
Dag & Red vs. Sutton United
Horsham vs. Hashtag United
Cray Wanderers vs. Maidenhead United
Truro City vs. Walton & Horsham
Oxford City vs. Eastbourne Borough
Slough Town vs. Billericay Town
Boreham Wood vs. Salisbury
Southend United vs. Dartford
Worthing vs. Forest Green Rovers
Aldershot Town vs. Solihull Moors
Weymouth vs. Uxbridge
Eastleigh vs. Bromsgrove Sporting
Tonbridge Angels vs. Yeovil Town
Hornchurch vs. Kidderminster Harriers
Dover Athletic vs. Brackley Town