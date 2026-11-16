FA Trophy third round draw in full: National League's Boreham Wood, Southend United learn opponents

Holders Southend United have been handed a home tie against Dartford in the FA Trophy third round.

Southend, who are managed by former England international Kieron Dyer, will square off versus the National League South side on December 12.

Meanwhile, National League leaders Boreham Wood will also face National League South opposition in the form of Salisbury.

In the Northern section of the draw, Harrogate Town were handed a trip to National League North outfit Darlington.

AFC Fylde will go up against fellow National League club Halifax FC, while Yeovil Town will travel to Tonbridge Angels.

Carlisle United have been handed a home tie against Southport of the National League North.

FA Trophy third round draw in full

Scunthorpe United vs. Hebburn Town

Hartlepool United vs. Ashton United

Carlisle United vs. Southport

Darlington vs. Harrogate Town

Morecambe vs. Tamworth

Altrincham vs. Buxton

Barrow vs. Avro

Scarborough Athletic vs. Kettering Town

Bridlington Town vs. South Shields

Halesowen Town vs. Hednesford Town

Gateshead vs. AFC Telford United

Boston United vs. Marine

Spalding United vs. King's Lynn Town

AFC Fylde vs. FC Halifax Town

Weston-super-Mare vs. Ebbsfleet United

Chesham United vs. Wealdstone

Merthyr Town vs. Woking

Dag & Red vs. Sutton United

Horsham vs. Hashtag United

Cray Wanderers vs. Maidenhead United

Truro City vs. Walton & Horsham

Oxford City vs. Eastbourne Borough

Slough Town vs. Billericay Town

Boreham Wood vs. Salisbury

Southend United vs. Dartford

Worthing vs. Forest Green Rovers

Aldershot Town vs. Solihull Moors

Weymouth vs. Uxbridge

Eastleigh vs. Bromsgrove Sporting

Tonbridge Angels vs. Yeovil Town

Hornchurch vs. Kidderminster Harriers

Dover Athletic vs. Brackley Town