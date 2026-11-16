Cesc Fabregas to Man United: 'Truth' revealed on potential move to Old Trafford for exciting young coach

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas was reportedly discussed by Manchester United chiefs as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick.

Fabregas is regarded as one of the brightest young coaches in world football, with the 39-year-old hugely impressive since taking charge of Como.

The former midfielder has won 46, drawn 26 and lost 26 of his 98 matches in charge of Como since being appointed permanent head coach in July 2024.

The Italian club's fourth-placed finish in the 2025-26 Serie A campaign saw them qualify for this season's Champions League, and they have impressed in the competition this term, including a standout 9-1 victory over Lille last time out.

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Man United 'discussed' Fabregas as possible Carrick replacement

Como are currently fourth in the Serie A table, only six points behind the leaders Lazio, and the team's style of football under Fabregas has been excelllent.

Man United lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League earlier this season, and it appears only a matter of time before Fabregas makes the move to a major club.

According to The Athletic, Fabregas' name was mentioned when Man United had an executive committee meeting on November 5.

The report claims that Man United CEO Omar Berrada is a huge fan of Fabregas and had seemingly pushed the Spaniard's name into the conversation.

However, talk on Fabregas 'did not develop into anything further', according to the publication, with the club ultimately switching their attention to Mauricio Pochettino.

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Man United have since appointed Pochettino as their new manager

Fabregas has a contract with Como until the summer of 2028, and his future is certainly one to watch given how impressive his team have been.

Pochettino will officially become Man United's new head coach on November 18, once his commitments with USA have concluded.

The Argentine's first match in charge of the 20-time English champions will be Sunday's meeting with Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.