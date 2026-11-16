Thomas Frank's Crystal Palace in-tray: Three big issues new Eagles boss must solve to avoid relegation

Crystal Palace are closing in on the appointment of Thomas Frank as their new head coach, according to The Athletic, with the former Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford boss expected to replace Pierre Sage at Selhurst Park.

The 53-year-old faces an enormous challenge after Palace collected just seven points from their opening 10 Premier League matches, leaving them at the foot of the table. He has only a handful of days to work with his new squad before Saturday's trip to Coventry City, making an immediate improvement essential.

Frank has plenty of rebuilding to do after his difficult spell in north London, but his successful seven-year stint at Brentford offers encouragement.

Sports Mole looks at three priorities that should dominate his in-tray in the first few months.

Tighten the defence and solve Axel Disasi disaster

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Frank's most urgent task will be to address a defence that has conceded 24 goals in just ten Premier League matches, the worst record in the division. Palace have also shipped eight goals from set pieces, including four during their current run of four consecutive defeats.

It is a problem that predates Sage's arrival, having also troubled Oliver Glasner, but Frank has a reputation for organising competitive sides and could bring some much-needed structure. At Brentford, he alternated between a 3-5-2 and 4-3-3, with the former potentially straightforward to implement given Palace's familiarity with a back three.

However, the personnel available to him remain a concern. Palace did not adequately replace Maxence Lacroix and Marc Guehi, while summer arrivals Takehiro Tomiyasu, Axel Disasi and 18-year-old Honest Ahanor have not necessarily provided the defensive stability required.

Disasi is a particularly interesting case. The Chelsea loanee has an opportunity to establish himself as a key figure, but Frank must decide whether he is the right partner for the existing defensive options or whether further recruitment is required.

Frank's Brentford teams were also particularly dangerous from dead-ball situations, ranking among the Premier League's best for set-piece expected goals during his time there. Bringing that same attention to detail to both boxes could make an immediate difference.

Get Adam Wharton back to his commanding best

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Adam Wharton's decline in influence has been another major frustration for Palace. Only a few months ago, the midfielder was attracting reported interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool, having established himself as one of the most exciting young English players in the Premier League.

Now, the noise surrounding his future has quietened considerably. Wharton missed out on England's 2026 World Cup squad and has struggled to reproduce the performances that previously made him so highly rated.

His average performance rating has dropped from fourth-best among Palace players in 2025-26 to seventh this season, with his contribution in possession and defensive work both coming under scrutiny.

Some of those difficulties appear connected to the unfamiliar responsibilities he has been given under Sage. Wharton has struggled to track runners and protect the space in front of the defence, and while not known for his attacking prowess, his influence in transition and in the final third has waned, registering fewer accurate long balls and key passes per 90 in the Premier League.

Frank must find a role that allows the 22-year-old to dictate games without leaving him exposed defensively. Restoring Wharton's confidence and getting him closer to his previous level would represent a significant boost, both for Palace's survival hopes and his longer-term development.

Sign a new striker in the January transfer window

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Palace's problems in front of goal are not quite as severe as their defensive shortcomings, but Frank will need to address the uncertainty surrounding his centre-forward options.

Jean-Philippe Mateta wanted to leave during the summer and is approaching the final months of his contract, while an injury has already disrupted his campaign. The Frenchman has yet to score in the Premier League this season and has accumulated more red cards than goals, leaving his future increasingly uncertain.

Jorgen Strand Larsen has also struggled to convince since arriving, managing just one goal in eight league appearances. His record of 19 goals in 79 top-flight outings hardly suggests he is ready to become a reliable long-term replacement for Mateta.

Frank may therefore need to look beyond Selhurst Park when the January window opens. A reunion with Richarlison, who looks to be available from ex-club Spurs, is one possibility worth considering, particularly given the Brazilian's previous experience under the Dane.

Palace spent heavily on 11 summer arrivals, so chairman Steve Parish may be reluctant to sanction another significant recruitment drive. Nevertheless, losing Mateta without securing a dependable replacement would leave Frank with a major problem.

With Palace already facing a fight to climb away from the bottom of the table, Frank cannot afford to wait until January to make improvements.

Defensive organisation, Wharton's revival and a reliable goalscorer represent three clear priorities if he is to turn a troubled season around.