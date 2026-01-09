Preview: Boreham Wood vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 09 Jan 2026 00:36 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 01:15

Fifth-tier Boreham Wood will look to eliminate EFL opposition when they welcome League One Burton Albion to Meadow Park for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash.

The hosts have already negotiated two home ties to reach this stage, while the Brewers have seen off two non-league clubs in their FA Cup campaign.

Match preview

After winning the National League South playoffs last term, Boreham Wood are now eyeing a second consecutive promotion to fulfil their dream of competing in the EFL for the first time in their history.

Having collected 53 points from 24 matches, Luke Garrard’s side are sitting in second spot and just two points adrift of National League leaders Carlisle United, with two games in hand over their promotion rivals.

The Wood will be high on confidence after winning their last five league games, including a 2-1 success in their most recent outing against Solihull Moors at the end of 2025.

After seeing last Saturday’s league match against York City postponed, Boreham Wood are now putting their promotion bid on hold for their first third-round match since being eliminated by Accrington Stanley at this stage in January 2023.

The fifth-tier outfit have already beaten one EFL team this season, cruising to a 3-0 win over 10-man Crawley Town in the first round before beating fellow National League side in last month’s cup tie.

Another successful cup outing would see the Wood progress to round four for the first time since they enjoyed a run to the fifth round in the 2021-22 competition.

© Imago

Burton are currently battling to preserve their League One status, with the Brewers languishing in 21st spot and a point adrift from safety after mustering 27 points from their 24 matches.

Gary Bowyer’s side have suffered three consecutive defeats since thrashing Northampton Town 5-1 on Boxing Day.

The Brewers have lost their goalscoring touch since that five-star display after failing to trouble the scorers in losses to Wigan Athletic, Reading and Plymouth Argyle.

Burton will be hoping to restore confidence in another FA Cup meeting with a non-league side, having already thrashed St Albans 6-0 and beaten Brackley Town 3-1 in the competition.

A win on Saturday would see the Brewers progress to the fourth round for the first time since the 2010-11 competition, when they beat second-tier Middlesbrough 2-1 in round three.

Burton may be concerned by the fact that they have lost three of their previous five road trips (W1, D1), although their sole away victory in that period took place in last month’s FA Cup clash with Brackley.

Boreham Wood FA Cup form:

W W

Boreham Wood form (all competitions):

W W L W W W

Burton Albion FA Cup form:

W W

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

D D W L L L

Team News

© Imago

Boreham Wood are unable to call upon midfielder Ben White, who is undergoing a period of rehabilitation after undergoing hamstring surgery before Christmas.

In more positive news, Erico Sousa could return from a knee problem in two to three weeks, following initial fears he could be out for up to four months.

Forward Matt Rush will be the home side's main threat in the final third, having scored 17 goals in 30 competitive appearances this season, including two in the FA Cup.

As for the Brewers, they may have to cope without the services of Udoka Godwin-Malife, Finn Delap, James Jones, Sebastian Revan, JJ McKiernan and Charlie Webster due to injury.

Forward Tyrese Shade is also unavailable for selection after sustaining a hamstring problem in last month's defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Defender Alex Hartridge is another injury concern after he sustained two facial wounds following a clash of heads with Plymouth's Bim Pepple last weekend.

Boreham Wood possible starting lineup:

Curd; Coxe, Reynolds, Bush, Newton; O'Connell, Booty; Richardson, Brunt, Abdulmalik; Rush

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Sibbick, Vancooten, Akoto; Lofthouse, Evans, Chauke, Williams; Larsson, Tavares; Beesley

We say: Boreham Wood 2-0 Burton Albion

Boreham Wood have already beaten one EFL team in the FA Cup this season, and with Burton struggling with a lengthy injury list, we think this tie has the potential to produce an upset.

