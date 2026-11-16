Preview: Vasco da Gama vs Internacional - prediction, team news, lineups

Copa Sudamericana hopefuls Vasco da Gama will be looking to move into the top half of the Brasileirao table when they welcome relegation-threatened Internacional to Estadio Sao Januario this midweek.

The hosts sit 11th with 44 points after 34 matches, below 10th-placed Sao Paulo on goal difference, while the visitors are 16th on 38 points, just one point above the drop zone, making this an important meeting for both sides.

Match preview

Although Vasco have enjoyed a marginally better second half of the campaign compared to their first 19 league outings (W5, D5, L9), the Gigante da Colina only recently recorded their first back-to-back top-flight wins since enjoying three straight victories between mid-September and early October.

Pedro Emanuel's side came from behind to beat Atletico-PR 3-1 in Curitiba on November 4 before travelling to Arena Conda and securing a 2-0 victory over Chapecoense 10 days later, courtesy of Bruno Duarte.

Both results came either side of a Copa do Brasil semi-final exit at the hands of Palmeiras following a penalty loss after a 2-2 aggregate draw, although there is no getting away from the fact that Emanuel has overseen an impressive improvement since taking charge in July.

However, the Portuguese coach must find a better balance at both ends of the pitch with time running out, as his side have scored 45 goals and conceded 50 in the league this season, while an improvement at Sao Januario is also needed.

Vasco have won just one of their last three league home games (D1, L1), with their most recent outing ending in a 4-1 defeat to leaders Flamengo, although Wednesday's hosts have picked up a decent 27 points from 17 top-flight matches on home soil this season.

© Imago / Justpictures.ch

Internacional head into this encounter on the back of a dramatic 1-0 victory over Coritiba, courtesy of an Alerrandro stoppage-time penalty, a result that lifted the team from southern Brazil out of the relegation zone.

Eduardo Baptista's side have now won nine of their 34 league matches (D11, L14) this season, scoring 38 goals and conceding 42, while alternating between defeats and victories across their most recent four outings.

Chasing their first consecutive Brasileirao victories since back-to-back wins against Santos and Chapecoense in March, the Colorado must also contend with a poor away record that has seen them pick up just 15 points from an available 51 on the road this season while failing to take maximum points in any of their last four trips (D1, L3).

However, having recorded victories in six of their last nine matches against Vasco (D1, L2), including a 4-1 success in the reverse fixture, Inter should have some reason for optimism heading into this encounter.

Three of those triumphs have come in four of their last four visits to Sao Januario, although the Colorado suffered a 5-1 defeat on their most recent trip to the ground.



Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

Internacional Brasileiro form:

Internacional form (all competitions):

Team News

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Vasco could again be without Thiago Mendes, Nuno Moreira, Santiago Sosa and Tche Tche, all of whom missed the recent victory over Chapecoense through fitness problems.

Cauan Barros and Carlos Cuesta have also been sidelined with injuries in recent weeks, while Robert Renan is a doubt after being substituted in the 60th minute last time out due to physical discomfort.

Andre Gomez is joint-top scorer for the hosts with five league goals this season, alongside the injured Mendes, and the former heads into this encounter in good spirits after providing an assist in the previous outing.

Meanwhile, Duarte, who was the hero in that game, is expected to lead the line once again as he looks to add to his four top-flight goals this season.

As for Inter, defender Guillermo Maripan will play no part after receiving a red card while on the bench in stoppage time during their last outing.

On the injury front, Alan Patrick (muscle), Antonio Sanabria (calf), Kayky (ankle), Sergio Rochet (back), Matheus Cunha (elbow), Anthoni (knee) and Benjamin Arhin (hamstring) are also sidelined for this encounter.



Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Leandro; Rodriguez, Saldivia, Renan, Piton; Jair; Hinestroza, Lescano, Gomez, Colidio; Duarte

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Santos Oliveira; Gomes, Mercado, Juninho; Aguirre, Villagra, Maia, Bahia; Carbonero, Vitinho; Alerrandro

We say: Vasco da Gama 2-1 Internacional

Vasco's recent results and home advantage make them difficult to oppose, particularly against an Internacional side that has struggled badly on its travels, so we are backing the hosts to claim victory here.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.