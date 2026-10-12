Preview: Boca Juniors vs Vasco da Gama - prediction, team news, lineups

The iconic Bombonera will host the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semi-finals, with Boca Juniors welcoming Vasco da Gama on Tuesday night amid an impressive 17-game unbeaten run.

Vasco have also gone six matches without defeat across all competitions, although their latest home performance did little to inspire confidence ahead of this crucial encounter.

Match preview

The first leg has not even taken place, but the spotlight is already on the return fixture. It remains unclear whether that match will be held at the Maracanã or another venue.

The legal dispute between Vasco and the Flamengo-Fluminense consortium that manages the stadium may not be resolved before the 20th.

In the meantime, Boca head into Tuesday’s clash boasting an impressive 17-game unbeaten streak. In their most recent Argentine league fixture, Boca faced group leaders Instituto de Córdoba and called upon two players well known to Brazilian football.

Former Internacional forward Enner Valencia equalised in the 23rd minute, while ex-Palmeiras striker Merentiel sealed a 2-2 draw at the Estadio Presidente Perón. The result meant the Córdoba side maintained their five-point lead at the top over the Xeneizes, who sit third.

In the Sudamericana, Boca are coming off a memorable result in Brazil. A victory at La Bombonera followed by a draw at MorumBIS saw Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s side eliminate São Paulo in front of more than 55,000 supporters.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Vasco, meanwhile, are arguably in their best form since the arrival of Portuguese manager Pedro Emanuel.

Under his guidance, the Rio de Janeiro club have prioritised the Brasileirão, treating the Conmebol tournament as a secondary objective.

Even so, the Carioca side have reached this semi-final on merit. Unbeaten in seven Copa Sudamericana matches, Vasco conceded little during the knockout rounds, even while fielding what was considered a weakened side. They have created an average of 3.3 big chances per game.

In the domestic league, the situation has improved but the threat of relegation remains real. In the last round, Vasco hosted Remo at São Januário and, in an uninspiring display, were held to a goalless draw.

Boca Juniors Copa Sudamericana form:

Boca Juniors form (all competitions):

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Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana form:

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Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Néstor J. Beremblum / Alamy

On the Boca side, the major absence is Leandro Paredes. The midfielder suffered a grade-two muscle injury to his right hamstring and is expected to miss the second leg as well.

Alán Velasco (muscle oedema) and Tomás Belmonte (meniscus problems) are also all but ruled out of the squad.

With five goal contributions in his last five appearances across all competitions, Enner Valencia could pose a genuine threat to Vasco goalkeeper Léo Jardim. His strike partner is equally dangerous: Merentiel has three goals in seven recent outings.

On the Vasco side, the medical department is largely clear. Mateus Carvalho is the only player still working his way back to full fitness and is not expected to be included in Tuesday’s squad.

Brenner, Cuesta and Bruno Duarte remain doubts. Left-back Cuiabano is set to reclaim his starting spot on the left side of the defence.

Boca Juniors possible starting lineup:

Montero; Braida, Di Lollo, Marco Pellegrino (Figal) and Lautaro Blanco; Alarcon (Battaglia), Milton Delgado and Carlos Palacios; Villa, Romero (Flores) and Enner Valencia. Manager: Rodolfo Arruabarrena.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Leo Jardim; Puma Rodriguez, Saldivia, Robert Renan and Cuiabano; Sosa, Thiago Mendes and Lescano; Andres Gomez, Brenner and Adson (Nuno Moreira). Manager: Pedro Emanuel.

We say: Boca Juniors 1-1 Vasco da Gama

Boca have been dominant at home, but the absence of their main star could disrupt their attacking rhythm. The wide areas may offer limited threat, although their strike partnership should still pose problems for the Vasco defence.

Vasco’s positive run was interrupted by a frustrating home draw, but we expect them to produce a more inspired and alert performance under the hostile atmosphere of La Bombonera.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.