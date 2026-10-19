Preview: Vasco da Gama vs Boca Juniors - prediction, team news, lineups

Vasco da Gama's supporters could witness their side reach a continental final for the first time in 26 years when they take on Boca Juniors at the Maracana on Tuesday, October 20, with the Brazilian outfit needing to overcome a formidable challenge to keep their dream alive.

Boca, meanwhile, have not contested a CONMEBOL final since 2023, when they lost the Copa Libertadores decider to another Rio de Janeiro side, Fluminense, while their last major trophy came in 2008, leaving the Argentine giants under similar pressure to end their silverware drought and deliver on the continental stage.

Match preview

Although the picture is far from comfortable in the Brazilian Championship, the Copa Sul-Americana offers Vasco a huge opportunity to reach a continental final for the first time since the 2000s.

Back then, the Rio club produced one of the great comebacks in South American football, overturning Palmeiras in the old Copa Mercosul. Romario tormented the Alviverde at the old Parque Antártica, in a tie that became known as “the comeback of the century.”

This time, another South American giant stands in the way. Portuguese coach Pedro Emanuel faces a dilemma: focus on the fight for survival domestically, or chase glory abroad? Many Vasco fans have never seen the club compete for a trophy of this stature, though a fifth relegation would be equally traumatic for this generation.

However, in their last Brasileirao outing, Cruz-Maltino travelled to the Morumbi and lost by the odd goal against São Paulo. Stuck on 35 points, Vasco have Corinthians and Internacional breathing down their necks, meaning Pedro Emanuel has big decisions to make across both competitions.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Boca, for their part, lean on the near-unshakeable mystique that follows the Argentines through Conmebol competitions. Especially on Brazilian soil, Boca’s record is a respectable one.

Looking purely at the domestic league, this may be the best side of Juan Roman Riquelme’s presidency, though still a long way from the team that once conquered the world.

Boca Juniors currently sit second in Group A of the Clausura on 24 points and will almost certainly reach the play-offs. They are also very likely to secure a Copa Libertadores berth by topping the so-called “Promedios” standings, as well as the overall annual table in Argentine football.

In their last fixture, Boca fielded a much-changed side on Friday, October 16, away to Talleres, and still came from behind to win 2-1 at La Bombonera, with former Palmeiras forward Miguel Merentiel on the scoresheet.

Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana form:

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Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

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Boca Juniors Copa Sudamericana form:

Boca Juniors form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The home side’s biggest absentee is Andres Gomes. The Colombian winger was sent off for two yellow cards by referee Piero Maza in the first leg. Facundo Colidio, meanwhile, is unavailable having already played for River Plate in this season’s Copa Sul-Americana.

Portuguese forward Nuno Moreira has picked up the flu and will be assessed ahead of Tuesday’s game, while Spinelli (knock), Barros (cut to the foot), Mateus Carvalho (building fitness), Marino Hinestroza (rested after a knock) and Cuesta (hip injury) are all doubts and unlikely to start.

The biggest question over Boca’s probable lineup concerns Leandro Paredes. The Argentina midfielder has recovered from injury and trained with the squad before travelling to Rio, and has a good chance of at least making the matchday squad.

Fellow midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia has also returned from injury and could feature in what is a win-or-bust scenario at Sao Januario. The same applies to Merentiel, should Enner Valencia be unable to start. Velasco is the player best placed physically to start out wide.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Leo Jardim; Paulo Henrique, Saldivia, Robert Renan, Cuiabano; Sosa, Thiago Mendes, Lescano; Adson, Hinestroza (David), Bruno Duarte. Coach: Pedro Emanuel.

Boca Juniors possible starting lineup:

Montero; Lozano, Di Lollo, Herrera, Velasco; Will Alarcon, Leandro Paredes, Carlos Palacios; Villa, Leonel Flores (Ascacíbar), Enner Valencia. Coach: Rodolfo Arruabarrena.

We say: Vasco da Gama 1-1 Boca Juniors

Vasco could be overwhelmed by the pressure, particularly on home soil, but their valuable victory at La Bombonera remains their biggest asset heading into this decisive encounter.

Boca, meanwhile, must draw on their formidable reputation, although Leandro Paredes's presence has transformed the side and should help them approach the contest with less pressure than the hosts. With so much at stake, a momentary lapse in concentration from either team could prove decisive.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.