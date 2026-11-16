Barcelona sweating over fitness of Pau Cubarsi for Villarreal clash after injury in Spain defeat

Barcelona have released a statement confirming that Pau Cubarsi picked up an injury during Spain's UEFA Nations League contest with England on Sunday night.

Cubarsi started the clash with the Three Lions but was substituted at the half-time break.

Barcelona have revealed that the centre-back has strained his hip flexor, but it is unclear at this stage of proceedings how long the 19-year-old could be on the sidelines.

“First-team player Pau Cubarsi has ​​a strain in his iliopsoas muscle. His availability for the match against Villarreal will depend on his recovery," read a statement from Barcelona.

Cubarsi has not yet been ruled out of Barcelona's La Liga clash with Villarreal on Sunday, but he is a doubt at this stage of proceedings.

© Iconsport / Lev Radin/SUSA

Cubarsi suffered injury in Spain's defeat to England

The defender has been a vital player for Barcelona during the 2026-27 campaign, making 13 appearances in all competitions, providing two assists in the process.

Cubarsi will now not be in action with Spain until March, when the Nations League quarter-finals take place, with his full focus in the months ahead therefore set to be on Barcelona.

After the clash with Villarreal, Barcelona will continue their Champions League league stage campaign with an away fixture against Sabah on November 25.

Barcelona will then finish the move away to Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga, before beginning December with a clash against Atletico Madrid on December 2.

© Imago / APL

Cubarsi is a major doubt for Barcelona's clash with Villarreal

Hansi Flick's side beat Atletico 2-1 when the pair last met on November 8.

Jules Kounde remains on the sidelines through injury, and he is unlikely to be unavailable for the clash against Villarreal this weekend.

However, Eric Garcia made his return from a muscular injury against Atletico as a second-half substitute, and the Spain international will likely replace Cubarsi in the starting side against Villarreal, should the latter be unavailable for selection.