Man Utd transfer news: How much Fulham could demand for Calvin Bassey 'revealed'

Manchester United will reportedly need to pay a handsome fee to sign Fulham defender Calvin Bassey during the January transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen to shore up United's leaky defence, and Bassey has emerged as a strong candidate to strengthen his backline.

The centre-back has made more than 110 appearances for the Cottagers across all competitions, scoring four goals, and has featured nine times in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils have been monitoring the 26-year-old for some time, and Pochettino's arrival has further strengthened the case for pursuing his signature.

Man Utd need to pay handsome fee for Calvin Bassey

© Imago

According to TeamTalk, Manchester United would need to pay a fee in the region of £40m to bring Bassey to Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

Alvaro Arbeloa is keen for Bassey to commit his future to the club, and the Cottagers could potentially demand as much as £50m for their key centre-back.

Bassey's contract runs until the end of the season, and although Fulham have the option to extend it by another year, negotiations over a new deal have not progressed as smoothly as the club would have hoped.

The report claims that the former Rangers defender would be more than open to the prospect of moving to Old Trafford, which could work in Man Utd's favour.

Calvin Bassey perfect fit for Man Utd?

© Imago / Sportimage

Bassey would be an excellent addition to the squad and, in theory, should fit perfectly into Pochettino's system.

Pochettino typically favours an aggressive high defensive line, with pace and recovery speed essential qualities for his defenders, and Bassey certainly fits that profile.

Furthermore, the Nigerian international has considerable Premier League experience under his belt, while the reported asking price should fall within Man Utd's budget.

Bassey is also versatile enough to operate at left-back, which would be a major boost for Pochettino as the Red Devils look to provide cover for Luke Shaw.