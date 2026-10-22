Team News: Liverpool consider £47m Ronald Araujo transfer after Champions League heroics

Liverpool are reportedly considering making Ronald Araujo's loan move from Barcelona permanent following his impressive start to life at Anfield, with the defender's latest Champions League contribution strengthening his case for a £47m transfer.

The Uruguay international joined the Reds on a season-long loan in August, with an option to complete a permanent deal worth €55m (£47m) at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

That clause is not compulsory, leaving Liverpool free to assess the 27-year-old's performances before deciding whether to commit another substantial sum to their squad.

However, after just 11 appearances, Araujo has already established himself as an important member of Andoni Iraola's team, producing several influential performances in domestic and European competition.

His latest contribution came during Tuesday's dramatic 4-3 Champions League victory over Villarreal, when Liverpool recovered from a two-goal deficit to maintain their perfect start to the competition.

Araujo scored the equaliser shortly before half time, meeting Rio Ngumoha's cross with a powerful header to bring the Reds level at 2-2.

Alexis Mac Allister subsequently completed his brace before Florian Wirtz added a fourth goal, although a late Villarreal strike ensured a nervous finish at Anfield.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Liverpool are now increasingly receptive to the possibility of exercising Araujo's purchase option if he maintains his current level throughout the campaign.

Although no final decision has been taken, the reported development represents an encouraging sign for a player who arrived from Barcelona seeking a fresh challenge.

Liverpool increasingly convinced by Ronald Araujo's £47m purchase option

Araujo's adaptation has been particularly impressive because he has frequently been deployed outside his preferred position.

A natural centre-back, the Uruguayan has primarily operated on the right side of Liverpool's defence, with Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet establishing themselves as Iraola's preferred central partnership.

The change has provided the Reds with a more physically imposing option at right-back, a position that has proved difficult to stabilise since Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure.

Araujo has featured in all 11 of Liverpool's matches this season, starting nine, and has quickly earned the trust of his new manager.

His defensive performances have been particularly encouraging, with the Barcelona loanee averaging 2.7 clearances per Premier League appearance and winning 20 aerial duels across the campaign, according to figures highlighted by Brazilian publication Trivela.

But his attacking contributions have also caught the eye.

Before scoring against Villarreal, Araujo had already found the net against LASK and produced an impressive backheel assist against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

His ability to influence matches at both ends of the pitch has made him an increasingly valuable member of Liverpool's squad.

Iraola praised his versatility earlier in the campaign, explaining that he could use the defender across several positions.

"We need him at right-back, we need him at centre-back and, if we need him in any other position, I think he's ready for that," the Liverpool manager said.

The Spaniard has also welcomed the experience and attitude Araujo has brought to the dressing room.

"I think he needed this kind of change," Iraola explained. "He arrived with humility, coming from another big club, as an experienced player."

Nevertheless, Liverpool's willingness to consider a permanent deal remains conditional on Araujo maintaining his current performances rather than evidence that the £47m clause will definitely be activated.

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Araujo's versatility strengthens his case for a permanent Anfield move

A permanent move for Araujo could have consequences for Liverpool's defensive recruitment strategy ahead of the 2027-28 season.

The former Barcelona captain's ability to operate in two positions offers flexibility, particularly with Jeremie Frimpong having struggled to establish himself consistently at right-back.

Araujo's performances have provided Iraola with an alternative who can contribute defensively without sacrificing the ability to support attacks.

However, the financial commitment would be significant.

Liverpool have invested heavily in their squad since the summer of 2025, and another £47m outlay would require careful consideration alongside their other transfer priorities.

The Reds have also been linked with Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu, suggesting that the club continues to assess potential additions to its defensive department.

There is no indication, though, that Liverpool have abandoned any other transfer plans because of Araujo's performances.

The player's own position remains cautious.

Speaking before the Villarreal encounter, Araujo insisted that it was premature to discuss whether he would remain at Anfield beyond the current season.

"It's very early to talk about these things," he told reporters.

"I'm really happy to be here, my family are also very happy but it's a bit early to be talking about these things."

The Uruguay international also acknowledged the demands of representing Liverpool, having previously experienced similar pressure during his time at Barcelona.

His immediate priority is maintaining the standards that have made him an important figure in Iraola's plans.

Liverpool return to Premier League action against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday before hosting Arsenal on November 1, two fixtures that could offer further opportunities to assess Araujo's progress against demanding opposition.

For Barcelona, the prospect of receiving €55m for a player who was allowed to leave on loan represents a potentially significant financial boost.

For Liverpool, the decision will depend on whether Araujo can sustain the form that has made his first months in England so encouraging.

His Champions League performances have strengthened the argument for a permanent transfer, but the final choice remains in Liverpool's hands.