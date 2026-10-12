Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'set sights' on £60m-rated January replacement for Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool are understood to be weighing up a move for a new right-back in January, with growing doubts over Jeremie Frimpong’s form.

The 25-year-old has yet to convince the Anfield hierarchy since his £29.5m switch from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Frimpong has found it difficult to adjust to the demands of the Premier League and has not established himself as a regular starter.

A mid-season signing is not considered essential at this stage, but Football Insider reports that Liverpool are exploring potential defensive reinforcements behind the scenes after previous links to Chelsea's Malo Gusto.

Why are Liverpool reportedly worried about Frimpong?

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The Dutch wing-back began the domestic campaign in the starting side for manager Andoni Iraola’s first two matches, but a run of below-par displays saw him drop to the bench.

Frimpong's defensive shortcomings have come under increasing scrutiny in recent months, with Liverpool keeping three successive clean sheets after he was left out of the starting XI.

The situation has been made more difficult by ongoing fitness concerns over Conor Bradley, who remains on a lengthy recovery programme.

With limited dependable cover at right-back, the source above reports that the Reds are now assessing several possibilities.

Barcelona defender 'understood to be' on Liverpool’s radar

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Liverpool scouts are said to be monitoring a range of domestic and European options ahead of the new year.

Jules Kounde has emerged as a leading candidate after losing his place in Barcelona’s starting XI under Hansi Flick.

The 27-year-old’s lack of regular game time has fuelled speculation that the France international could consider a high-profile move away from the Nou Camp.

Barcelona are not currently looking to sanction a permanent departure, but reports suggest an offer exceeding £60m could persuade the Catalan club to accept a reluctant sale.