Liverpool transfer news: Reds handed huge January boost in pursuit of £75m Jeremie Frimpong upgrade

Liverpool have been handed a potential boost in their pursuit of Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto ahead of the January transfer window.

The Frenchman could become more readily available if his situation at Stamford Bridge fails to improve, with his value reportedly being reassessed.

That could reopen the door for Liverpool, who explored a late move for Gusto in the summer before the Blues insisted on a permanent transfer or commitment to buy.

Liverpool handed Malo Gusto boost

© Imago

Gusto was valued at around £75m by Chelsea during the summer, a price which proved too high for interested clubs, including Manchester City.

Liverpool were also linked with a late loan move before the deadline, but Chelsea were unwilling to sanction that type of deal.

The 23-year-old has remained at Stamford Bridge and has made three Premier League starts this season, but questions are now growing over his long-term role under Xabi Alonso.

Gusto would reportedly prefer to establish himself at Chelsea, but if he cannot become a more important figure, there is an acceptance that he could look for a move where he is given greater responsibility, according to Flashscore.

His omission from the latest France squad under Zinedine Zidane has only added to the uncertainty, with concerns over his reliability reportedly playing a part.

Liverpool could therefore find themselves with a much more realistic opportunity in January if Chelsea lower their demands.

Andoni Iraola needs a new right-back in January

© Imago

Liverpool should be all over this if Gusto becomes available at a cheaper price.

Jeremie Frimpong has shown flashes of his attacking quality since arriving at Anfield, but Liverpool need more reliability from the right-back position, and Gusto would represent a significant upgrade in the defensive side of the role.

The Frenchman has the pace and technical ability to contribute going forward, while his Premier League experience means there would be little adaptation required.

Liverpool have already shown interest, so a change in Chelsea's stance could allow them to revisit the deal.

At the right price, Gusto would make considerably more sense than spending another huge fee on a player who does not solve Liverpool's problems.

With Frimpong not yet convincing as the long-term answer, a January move for Gusto should be seriously considered.