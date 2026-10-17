Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'exploring deal' for versatile defender as part of 2027 transfer plans

Liverpool have reportedly identified Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu as a potential target for 2027.

The Reds bolster their backline with the arrivals of Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo in the summer transfer window.

While Jacquet signed on a permanent deal, Araujo joined on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Liverpool have the option to make Araujo's move permanent, but it is unclear whether the buy clause will be activated at this stage.

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Liverpool exploring Kalulu move

The Reds seem to be keeping their options open, with Football Insider reporting that Juventus's Kalulu is seen as a potential target for 2027.

Liverpool are said to be exploring a deal ahead of the January window, although it remains to be seen whether they step up their interest.

Juventus are in a relatively strong negotiating position, with the Frenchman under contract until the summer of 2029.

While it is unclear how much Juventus will demand, Transfermarkt lists Kalulu's market value at €32m (£27m).

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Why Kalulu's versatility may appeal to Liverpool

Kalulu is a right-footed defender who is capable of playing as a central defender or as a full-back.

The 26-year-old has been deployed in both of those positions across his eight competitive appearances for Luciano Spalletti's side this season.

With that in mind, he may be seen as the perfect replacement for Araujo should Liverpool decide against activating his buy option.

Kalulu would effectively bolster two positions with one transfer, which could be useful due to the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, the latter of whom is out of contract at the end of the season.