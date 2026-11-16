Mauricio Pochettino to Man United: 'Truth' revealed regarding club's 'interest' in Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe

Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe were reportedly both initially considered by Manchester United as potential replacements for Michael Carrick, but the club ultimately went in a different direction.

Mauricio Pochettino will officially begin work as Man United head coach on Thursday, with the Argentine agreeing to replace Carrick at Old Trafford.

Carrick was sacked by the 20-time English champions last week due to the team's struggles in the opening months of the 2026-27 campaign.

Conte and Howe have both been heavily linked with the role in recent weeks; the former is available immediately following his exit from Napoli at the end of last season, while the latter departed Newcastle United ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign.

According to The Athletic, Man United's minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe had been keen on exploring a move for Conte given his credentials.

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Conte, Howe were both heavily linked with Man United job

The report claims that Conte was interested in the position at Old Trafford, with representatives contacting Man United to make that point clear.

However, some senior figures at Old Trafford did not believe that Conte was the right fit at this moment in time, with the club going through a difficult period.

The 57-year-old was in charge of Chelsea between July 2016 and July 2018, winning the Premier League title and FA Cup at Stamford Bridge, and he then managed Tottenham Hotspur between November 2021 and March 2023.

As a result, a move to Man United would have equalled a third spell in the Premier League.

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Man United next manager: Howe was 'left off the final names considered'

Howe, meanwhile, has taken charge of Bournemouth, Burnley and Newcastle United during his management career, and his vast experience in the Premier League placed him in the running.

Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox is believed to have pushed Howe's name into the conversation, but 'the matter did not progress further', while it is understood that the 48-year-old was 'left off the final names considered'.

The Athletic insist that a move to Man United for Howe was never at an advanced stage despite the recent reports.

Former France manager Didier Deschamps was allegedly contacted over the position, but discussions with the Frenchman's representatives are not believed to have been positive.